toefl exam pattern: What is TOEFL exam? Find out why it is important to study abroad – why toefl exam is important for studying abroad

Highlights Learn why TOEFL is necessary for learning abroad

Here is the whole TOEFL IBT format

Pass the exam with the help of these simple tips

TOEFL Exam:TOEFL (Test of English as a Foreign Language) is a popular English proficiency test. It is conducted to assess a person’s ability to use and understand English. It tests reading, listening, speaking and writing skills to perform various educational tasks. The TOEFL is administered by the Educational Testing Service (ETS). It sets questions and takes tests and provides scorecards to the examiners. People who do not have English as their mother tongue and who use English as a second language will have to take this test. You must pass this test to study in more than 130 countries. It is accredited by more than 8,500 colleges / universities.



Test format

This test is taken in two formats. The first is an Internet-based test, called the TOFEL IBT, and the second is a paper-based test, called the TOFEL PBT format. You can choose any of the two formats depending on your test center. Most of the students in India follow the IBT format but paper based tests are offered at examination centers where internet based tests are not available.

1. TOEFL IBT format

The TOEFL IBT test tests the ability to understand and use English at the university level. It also examines how you use your ability to speak, listen, write and read English throughout your academic career. This test lasts for 4:30 hours, which is taken on a QWERTY keyboard, so you should practice on a QWERTY keyboard before taking the test.

Also Read: UPSC ESE Exam 2022: UPSC Engineering Services Exam Coming Soon, Learn Full Course And Sample



Method of questions in TOEFL

1. Each passage has 3-5 paragraphs of 700 words and 12-14 questions. In this you will be asked a total of 36-70 questions.

2. The test will consist of 4 to 6 lectures of 3 to 5 minutes, 6 questions in each lecture and 2 to 3 conversations of 3 minutes each, 5 questions. There will be a total of 34-51 questions.

3. In the exam you will get two tasks to speak on any topic. The remaining 4 tasks will be based on the reading and hearing test you took earlier that you want to talk about.

4. You will have to write in a task, which will be based on the reading and hearing test taken earlier and in a task you will have to write on a specific topic.

Test time

1. 60-100 minutes

2. 60-90 minutes

3. 20 minutes

4. 50 minutes

Test score

In this exam your marking will be based on 0 to 120 marks. A score of 90 or more is considered the best score. By the way, each university decides for itself how many points students should be admitted in TOEFL.

Also read: If you have also applied for CAT exam, give it a mock test



2. TOEFL PBT format

It uses paper and pen instead of internet for exams. This test is about 3:30 hours in which your English listening, reading, writing and composition are checked. This test can be given 6 times a year at TOEFL centers where IBT format is not available. The questions asked in this paper are also online.

How to get good marks in TOEFL

Always complete the test to get good marks. If not completed, at least one question from reading, listening section, one essay from writing section and at least one task from speaking section must be completed.