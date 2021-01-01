TOEFL test: Learn what a TOEFL test is and how to prepare for it – Learn what toefl is (English as a foreign language test) and how to prepare for it

Highlights TOEFL is required for universities in the US and Canada

TOEFL full form test of English as a foreign language

The exam is conducted in two ways. One is internet based test and the other is paper based test.

Marking is done on the basis of 0 to 120 marks in this test. 90 marks or more are considered as the best marks.

The easiest way to register for TOEFL is online. You can also register by phone, mail or post.

Students’ knowledge of English is checked by TOEFL (English Foreign Language Test). See how students have a grip on Standard American English. This will be given to those who do not have English as their mother tongue and who have used English as a second language. You must pass this test to study in more than 130 countries. It is accredited by more than 7,500 colleges / universities. The test is required for admission to about 2,500 colleges and universities in the United States. This test is conducted by the Educational Testing Service (ETS) in the United States. It does the same thing with sending their marks report to the students.



Test format

This test is taken in two forms: Internet based test called TOEFL IBT format and another paper based test called TOEFL PBT format. You can choose any of the two formats as per your test center. Most of the students follow the IBT format but paper based tests are offered in test centers where internet based tests are not available.

1. Internet based testing

This exam tests the ability to understand and use English at the university level. In addition, it examines how you use your ability to speak, listen, write, and read English throughout your academic career. This test is of 4:30 hours, which is taken on a QWERTY keyboard, so you should practice on a QWERTY keyboard before taking the test.

Methods of questioning

1. 3-5 excerpts of 700 words each and 12-14 questions based on each excerpt.

2. 4 to 6 lectures of 3 to 5 minutes, 6 questions in each lecture and 2 to 3 conversations of 3 minutes each, containing 5 questions.

3. Speaking on any topic. There will be two such tasks and the remaining 4 tasks will be based on the previous reading and hearing test you need to talk about.

4. You will have to write in a task which will be based on previous reading and listening test and in one task you will have to write on a specific topic.

Total questions

1. 36-70

2. 34-51

3. 6 functions

4. 2 functions

Time

1. 60-100 minutes

2. 60-90 minutes

3. 20 minutes

4. 50 minutes

Test scores

Marking is done on the basis of 0 to 120 marks in this test. 90 marks or more are considered as the best marks. By the way, each university decides on its own how much admission it will give to students in the TOEFL.

How to prepare

To prepare for the TOEFL IBT, ETS provides practice materials through books and CD-ROMs. For this you can visit the website http://www.ets.org/. You can also take an online mock test to prepare for the exam. See http://toeflpractice.ets.org/ for more information.

2. Paper based test

It uses paper and pen instead of internet for exams. This test is about 3:30 hours in which your hearing, reading, writing and composition are checked in English. Where TOEFL’s IBT format is not available, it can be paid up to six times a year.

How to register

The easiest way to register for TOEFL is online. You can also register by phone, mail or post.

How to get good marks

Always complete the test to get good marks. If you cannot complete, you must complete at least one question from the reading, listening section, one essay from the writing section, and at least one task from the speaking section.

For more information visit http://ets.org/toefl

