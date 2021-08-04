toefl: TOEFL test will now be three hours, will be able to choose the best score – now you can choose your toefl score, reduce the time for paper

The TOEFL (Test of English Foreign Language), a test required to study abroad, will change its entire format from August. Where his exam will be reduced to 30 minutes, he will now have three sections of questions. Including reading (reading), listening (listening) and speaking (speaking). But the questions will also be less than before. In addition, the candidate appearing for the exam will also have the option to choose her best marks.Students’ knowledge of English is checked by TOEFL (English Foreign Language Test). See how students have a grip on Standard American English. This will be given to those who do not have English as their mother tongue and who have used English as a second language. You must pass this test to study in more than 130 countries. It is accredited by more than 7,500 colleges / universities. The test is required for admission to about 2,500 colleges and universities in the United States. This test is conducted by the Educational Testing Service (ETS) in the United States. It does the same thing with sending their marks report to the students.

Test format

This test is taken in two forms, an internet based test called TOEFL IBT format and another paper based test called TOEFL PBT format. You can choose any of the two formats as per your test center. Most of the students follow the IBT format but paper based tests are offered in test centers where internet based tests are not available. The Internet-based test is four and a half hours long. The paper based test was earlier three and a half hours which has now been reduced to 3 hours.

