Tokyo 2020 Medals: Mirabai Chanu looks beautiful in recent traditional costumes

Mirabai Chanu, who won a silver medal at the Tokyo Olympics, has shared a very beautiful picture on the internet. Meera looks beautiful in traditional Manipuri attire. He also wrote a special message with a photo.Mira wrote in the caption, ‘Always happy in my traditional dress.’ Dressed in Mitei traditional attire, she is wearing a colorful skirt and a beautiful embroidered scarf. Collectively, the shiny necklace is making her whole look stylish with simplicity.



Chanu’s mother runs a tea shop

Mirabai’s mother Saikhom Ongbi runs a tea stall in Tombo Devi village. He said that when trucks coming from Etham Moirangpurel area were passing by his village, the driver would stop at his shop for tea. In the meantime, he used to take Mirabai to Imphal for free. After winning the medal, Chanu follows the truck driver and gives him presents.

Gifts were given to truck drivers

The 26-year-old Manipur weightlifter was warmly welcomed from Delhi to Manipur after winning the silver medal. Despite reaching the pinnacle of success, Chanu did not forget the people who helped him during his training. The day before, he had given gifts to truck drivers who would take him from his village to the training center and not take any money in return, which saved Mirabai a lot of money. After winning the medal, he found such truck drivers and welcomed them to his home.

