Tokyo Games Day 9: Swimming’s Last Day as Track Heats Up

TOKYO – The middle weekend of every Olympics is always important. The swim ends, the track starts and the team events approach their round of 16. And it looks like the deluge of events at the Tokyo Games peaked on Sunday.

Here’s a roughly chronological look at a huge day at the Games – Sunday for those of us here in Tokyo, Saturday night through Sunday for those in the United States.

The final round of the golf competition begins at 7:30 a.m. in Tokyo (6:30 p.m. EST on Saturday night). Medal contenders include Paul Casey of Great Britain, Hideki Matsuyama of Japan, Xander Sc Chaudele of the United States and Rory McIlroy of Ireland.

You saw the BMX riders racing, now see them doing tricks on their bikes in the freestyle competition which is new for these Games.