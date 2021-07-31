Tokyo Games Day 9: Swimming’s Last Day as Track Heats Up
TOKYO – The middle weekend of every Olympics is always important. The swim ends, the track starts and the team events approach their round of 16. And it looks like the deluge of events at the Tokyo Games peaked on Sunday.
Here’s a roughly chronological look at a huge day at the Games – Sunday for those of us here in Tokyo, Saturday night through Sunday for those in the United States.
The final round of the golf competition begins at 7:30 a.m. in Tokyo (6:30 p.m. EST on Saturday night). Medal contenders include Paul Casey of Great Britain, Hideki Matsuyama of Japan, Xander Sc Chaudele of the United States and Rory McIlroy of Ireland.
You saw the BMX riders racing, now see them doing tricks on their bikes in the freestyle competition which is new for these Games.
The final day of swimming features some of the most anticipated events, including the lightning 50-meter race for men and women.
And there could be another gold medal for Caeleb Dressel in the men’s 50m. As for the medley relay, the American men have never lost it – never. Could the series be interrupted by Britain? (The finals start at 10:30 a.m. in Tokyo.)
For combat enthusiasts, two American boxers, Duke Ragan and Richard Torrez, compete in the quarter-finals with a medal in play. For the sailing group, two sailing gold medals will be awarded in the men’s and women’s single-seater dinghies. . And a gold medal will also be awarded to the women’s springboard.
There will be three tennis finals. Alexander Zverev of Germany faces Karen Khachanov of Russia in the men’s singles. The Czech team of Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova plays Belinda Bencic and Viktorija Golubic of Switzerland in women’s doubles. And a Russian team will win the mixed doubles, either Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova and Andrey Rublev or Elena Vesnina and Aslan Karatsev.
The finals of the gymnastics event begin at 5:00 p.m. in Tokyo, 4:00 a.m. Eastern Time. Women will challenge the jump and bars; and men the horse and exercise on the ground. Although eligible, Simone Biles will not compete.
On the Tokyo evening early Sunday morning US time, the track finals include the men’s high jump with Ju’Vaughn Harrison of the United States starting a double high jump-long jump, and the always glamorous Men’s 100 meters at 9:50 p.m. Japan time. to end an exceptional day at the Games.
