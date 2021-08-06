Tokyo Olymoic 2020: Indian women’s hockey lost to Great Britain in bronze medal match by 4-3

Tokyo Olymoic 2020: After the Indian men’s hockey team, the women’s hockey team has also performed brilliantly in this Olympic game. But India missed out on creating history against Great Britain on Friday. Great Britain defeated India 4-3 in the bronze medal match and with this the dream of winning the first Olympic medal of the Indian women’s hockey team could not be fulfilled.

The Indian women’s team had already touched new benchmarks of success by reaching the semi-finals. Even though she came close to winning the bronze medal, the world number four British team of Rio Olympics gold medalist broke the hearts of crores of Indians along with her. A day before this, the Indian men’s team defeated Germany by 5. Won the bronze medal after defeating 4 by 41 years.

The Indian women’s team also made a comeback after trailing by two goals. Took a lead of 2. Britain, however, showed a very aggressive game in the second half by scoring two goals and dashing India’s hopes.

The Indian team scored three goals within five minutes. Gurjit Kaur scored in the 25th and 26th minutes while Vandana Kataria scored in the 29th minute. For Britain, Elena Rayer (16th), Sarah Robertson (24th), captain Holly Pierne Webb (35th) and Grace Baldson scored in the 48th minute.

India’s previous best performance at the Olympics was in 1980 when the women’s team finished fourth. At that time there were no semi-finals and six teams played on a round-robin basis, of which two advanced to the final.

Britain kept control of the ball, making a strong start as expected and creating several chances in the first quarter. The Indian team went to the circle but could not create chances. Also lost the ball several times in midfield.

Indian goalkeeper Savita Poonia saved at least three goals in the first quarter. Britain got twice in the 12th minute after saving a penalty corner in the second minute. In the second quarter, Britain took the lead with the help of a goal from Reyer. A few minutes later, he again got a penalty corner but the goal could not be scored.

Lalremsiami came close to scoring for India but his reverse hit was saved by Maddie Hinch. The first penalty corner India got also went in vain. Britain’s lead was doubled by Robertson in the 24th minute. A minute later, India got two consecutive penalty corners, one of which was converted into a goal by Gurjeet to close the gap.

Two minutes later, Salima Tete brought the ball from the left flank and gave India a penalty corner. Gurjeet converted it into a goal to equalize India. After this the Indians put up pressure and Vandana scored the third goal to give India a 3-2 lead for the first time.

After a goal, Britain retaliated fiercely and scored a penalty corner in the second minute of the third quarter but India’s defense was strong. A minute later, however, captain Holly Pierne scored Britain’s fourth goal. India got two penalty corners but the goal could not be scored. In the fourth quarter, Britain played a defensive game to keep the Indians tied. In the last eight minutes, Gurjeet could not score on the penalty corner that India got.





