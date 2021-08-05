Tokyo Olympians Show Grit Can Be Graceful

What about the noisy crowds? This possibility disappeared weeks ago. At many outdoor events, the most constant background noise comes from flocks of cicadas.

And yet, the IOC boasts of the spectacle it offers. Critical? What criticism? “This is all behind us,” said Nenad Lalovic, member of the IOC Board of Directors this week. “Nothing,” he added, “can stop us. “

Forget about the spike in virus cases among Japanese citizens and those linked to athletes and Olympic staff since the Games began. And epidemiologists who fear that the true effect of these Olympics on the pandemic will be known long after everyone has returned home.

At least we have the athletes that we can celebrate and learn from.

I think of the determination of the runner Christine Mboma, banned from the 400 meters, her best event, because she suffers from a rare genetic disease which results in high levels of testosterone. Intrepid, Mboma ran the 200 meters and won a silver medal.

I am thinking of high jumpers Mutaz Essa Barshim from Qatar and Gianmarco Tamberi from Italy. They chose to forgo a play-off that could have decided the competition and share Olympic gold instead. They knew full well that they would be castigated by those who claim that there should always be one winner, that the split is low and, worse yet, unmanly.

But Barshim and Tamberi kissed their tie and each other. They showed no doubts about what they value most.