tokyo olympic 2020: 12 out of 16 Indian hockey players scored goal in the tournament to win bronze

The Indian men’s hockey team thrashed Germany 5-4 at the Tokyo Olympics on Thursday to end a four-decade-long Olympic medla drought. Indian team created history by winning bronze medal after 41 years. India’s journey during this period has been very ups and downs.

Of the 16 Indian players who came to participate in the Olympic Games, 12 have scored in this tournament. This clearly shows that there was a kitty zeal in this team and every player was well aware of his responsibilities. India made its Olympic debut against New Zealand. In this match, India defeated New Zealand 3-2 thanks to the brilliant performances of vice-captain Harmanpreet Singh and drag-flicker Rupinderpal Singh.

In this match Rupinderpal scored one goal and Harmanpreet Singh scored two goals. With this victory, India claimed for the medal. But he had to face a bad defeat in the very next match. India played the second match against Australia.

This match was like a nightmare for India. In this match, Australia scored 7 goals one after the other and shattered India’s confidence. Dilpreet Singh scored the only goal for India. This was the most embarrassing defeat for India in the history of the Olympics.

But India made a strong comeback in the very next match, trampling Spain 3-0. In this match once again drag flicker Rupinderpal Singh scored two goals and one goal was scored by Simranjit Singh. With this win, the Indian team made it to the second place in Pool A.

India’s next match was with Rio gold medalist Argentina. In this match, India defeated Argentina 3-1. Varun Kumar, Vivek Sagar and Harmanpreet scored one goal each in this match. After defeating Argentina, Bharta was once again full of confidence.

After this, after defeating Britain 3-1 in the quarterfinal match in India, they secured their place in the last-4. In this match, goalkeeper P Sreejesh performed well and Gurjant, Dilpreet Singh and Hardik Singh scored one goal each.

In the semi-finals, India had to face defeat at the hands of Belgium. Belgium gave India a 5-2 loss in the last 11 minutes by scoring three goals in the final 11 minutes. Harmanpreet Singh and Mandeep Singh scored for India.





