Tokyo Olympic 2020: After marry kom and hockey team, Ravi Dahiya Endures Bite By Nurislam Sanayev But Is Fine, Says Support Staff – Discrimination against Indians in Tokyo? Indian wrestler became target after Mary Kom, hockey team, Olympic committee silent

Tokyo Olympic 2020: After marry kom and hockey team, Ravi Dahiya Endures Bite By Nurislam Sanayev But Is Fine, Says Support Staff

After the semi-final match between the legendary boxer Mary Kom and the Indian men’s hockey team, now the match of wrestler Ravi Dahiya has also come into controversy. In fact, in the men’s 57kg category semi-final match, Ravi’s opponent bit him with a tooth.

Some pictures of this incident are going viral on social media. Ravi Dahiya’s arm was bitten by rival Nurslam Sanayev in the semi-finals but the in-form Indian wrestler is completely fine and ready to play in the final. A member of the support staff of the team gave this assurance. Dahiya made a spectacular comeback on the mat to enter the final and the photo revealed a deep bite mark on his right arm.

A member of the support staff of the Indian wrestling team said, “When Ravi returned from the mat it was hurting but he was given an ‘ice pack’ and he is fine. The pain has also reduced. He is fit for the final, no problem. ”

Ravi went down 2-9 to win the match by knocking down the opponent. Sanayev’s bite recalled an incident when Sushil Kumar was accused of biting his ear by Kazakhstan rival Akhjurek Tanatrav.

Earlier, many decisions of the referee in the semi-final match of the Indian men’s hockey team were disputed. But after the match, the Olympic Committee did not pay attention to it. The same happened with boxer Mary Kom. Mary Kom says that she did not know that she had lost. When she looked on social media two hours after the match, it was found that she lost.





