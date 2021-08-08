Tokyo Olympic 2020: PV Sindhu won bronze, says Saina Nehwal did not congratulate me, Pullela Gopichand did

Rio Olympic silver medalist and world champion PV Sindhu, seeded sixth, clinched the bronze medal in the women’s singles event at the Tokyo Olympics on Sunday by defeating eighth seed He Bing Xiao of China in straight games. Sindhu is the first Indian female athlete to win two medals for India at the Olympic Games.

Everyone from Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Sports Minister Anurag Thakur congratulated PV Sindhu on this achievement. But senior badminton player Saina Nehwal did not do so. After which the Saina-Sindhu dispute has once again come into the limelight. In a virtual press conference a day after the victory, when Sindhu was asked whether Saina and her former coach Gopichand congratulated her on her achievement. To this he said that Gopichand has congratulated him. However, he has not received any such indication from Saina.

The bronze medalist said “Of course, Gopi sir congratulated me. I haven’t seen social media yet. I am slowly answering everyone.” Sindhu further said that Gopi sir messaged me, Saina did not. We don’t talk much anyway.”

Wrestler Sushil Kumar became the first Indian athlete to win two individual medals at the Olympics, winning a bronze medal at the Beijing 2008 Games and a silver medal at the London 2012 Games. After that Sindhu has shown this feat.

World No. 7 Sindhu defeated world No. 9 left-hander Bing Xiao of China 21-13, 21-15 in a bronze medal match that lasted 53 minutes at the Musahino Forest Sports Plaza. Sindhu had lost 18-21, 12-21 to Tai Tzu Ying of Chinese Taipei in the semi-finals.

Sindhu dominated the one-sided match for most of the time and didn’t have to sweat much against Bing Xiao. The world number seven once again had trouble playing in the nets but managed to dominate the rally.





