tokyo-olympic-ends-with-closing-ceremony-as-bajrang-punia-holds-indian-flag-and-india-ends-on-48th-spot-in-medal-tally-Goodbye Tokyo : Historic for India Tokyo Olympics concluded, Bajrang Punia hoisted the tricolor in the closing ceremony

The Tokyo Olympics, the best in the Olympic history of 121 years for India, came to an end on Sunday 8 August. Bajrang Punia was the flag bearer of India in the closing ceremony. In this closing ceremony, the players representing the countries participating in the Olympics had their respective country flags in their hands and all stood in a circle.

Bronze medalist Bajrang Punia hoisted the tricolor during the closing ceremony. Wrestler Deepak Poonia and some members of the Indian women’s hockey team were also seen with her in this closing ceremony. The theme of the closing ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics was ‘Worlds We Share’.

Best Olympics in 121 year history

Tokyo Olympics has been the best Olympics ever for India. Earlier, India had won the maximum 6 medals in the 2012 London Olympics, in which there was not a single gold. At the same time, this time India has won 7 medals, including a gold medal. This time India has won 1 Gold, 2 Silver and 4 Bronze medals. India has achieved its best performance in 2021 after participating for the first time in the Paris Olympics in 1900.

India ranked 48th

India has been ranked 48th after winning 7 medals in Tokyo Olympics. India had earlier finished 67th with two medals in the Rio Olympics and 57th with six medals in the London Olympics. America has topped the Tokyo Olympics with 113 medals, followed by China with 88 medals. On the third place is the host country Japan, which captured 58 medals.

These are the bravehearts of Tokyo

Medal winners for India in Tokyo Olympics

On the first day for India in Tokyo, India started off brilliantly with a silver medal by weightlifter Mirabai Chanu. After this, the shooters and archers disappointed but boxer Lovlina Borgohain won the bronze and gave the country the second medal. Then Indian wrestler Ravi Dahiya also gave the country a second silver medal in Tokyo.

Then it was the field event where shuttler PV Sindhu and the Indian men’s hockey team won the bronze medal for the country. Then today, on the last day, Bajrang Punia won the first bronze medal, after that the history was created, whose architect was Neeraj Chopra. He threw such a spear with his golden arm that no one could leave him behind.





