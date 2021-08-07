tokyo-olympic-silver-medalist-mirabai-chanu-dream-of-gold-may-break-after-ioc-planning-to-remove-weightlifting-from-paris-olympics-Mirabai Chanu may lose her Olympic medal Dream of changing colors, IOC can take this decision

Tokyo Olympic silver medalist Mirabai Chanu’s dream of changing the color of her medal at the Paris Olympics may remain unfulfilled. Because the International Olympic Committee (IOC) has been given more powers to remove a sport from the Olympic programme. According to which the first measure of these rights can fall only on weightlifting.

Let us tell you that the governance system of weightlifting and boxing has been surrounded by controversies for a long time. Doping is also associated with weightlifting and the sport is at risk of being dropped from the 2024 Games in Paris. In view of the issues related to these two sports, the members of the IOC have voted to give more powers to the apex sporting body to exclude any sport from the Olympic program.

According to the IOC, now if a sport does not comply with the decisions of the IOC Executive Board or does such things which tarnish the image of the Olympic movement, then the IOC can remove it from the Olympic program.

The executive board, headed by IOC chief Thomas Bach, has also been given new powers to suspend a sport from the Olympics for non-compliance or refusal to comply with a decision of a sport’s governing body. It can have the biggest impact on boxing and weightlifting. The athletes’ quota in boxing for the Paris Olympics has already been reduced, but weightlifting could be completely removed from these sports.

IOC Vice President John Coates said, “Recently the IOC has faced concerns regarding the conduct of some international federations.” Weightlifting has long been associated with doping and operational issues. These include financial corruption. The International Weightlifting Federation was headed by Tomas Ajan for two decades. He had to leave his post last year.

Boxing at the Tokyo Olympics was taken out of the control of the International Boxing Association in 2019 itself, due to questions raised over the bouts at the 2016 Rio Olympics and concerns over the election of the president.

Significantly, Indian weightlifter Mirabai Chanu opened India’s account by winning a silver medal in the 49 kg category on the very first day of competition at the Tokyo Olympics. He has also made it his goal to win a gold medal in the Paris Olympics. In such a situation, if this event is removed from the Olympics, then his dream can get a big setback.





