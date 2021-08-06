Tokyo Olympics 2020: Indian hockey players and there struggle stories, how they won bronze medal

The men’s hockey team once again brought the sport alive in the hearts of the fans by winning India an Olympic medal after 41 years. Today, after four decades, Indian hockey players are being discussed all over the world. Indian captain Manpreet had no words to express his feelings after beating Germany 5-4 in the bronze medal play-off.

In this tournament, from Rupinderpal Singh, Harmanpreet Singh, Mandeep Singh, Simranjit Singh to Amit Rohidas, everyone showed their best and won the bronze medal for India. But this victory was not easy, behind it is the struggle of these players for many years. If any player of this team did not have money to buy a hockey stick, then someone made up his mind to leave hockey. Let us tell you the story of the struggle of the medal winning team.

Rupinderpal Singh –

Drag Flicker Rupinder Pal Singh played a key role in the team’s victory. Rupinder, a resident of Baba Farid Avenue in Faridkot, Punjab, scored four goals in this tournament. Rupinder also has a relationship with Harmeet Singh, Ajit Singh and Gagan Ajit Singh, members of the famous Hockey Olympian family of Ferozepur. Fellow players call Rupinder as ‘Bobby’ or ‘Bob’.

Shamsher Singh –

Shamsher Singh, who lives in Attari, Punjab, started his career as a midfielder and then gradually he started playing forward. Shamsher started playing hockey at a very young age. His father was a modest farmer and the family did not earn much. Due to which he did not even have the money to buy a hockey stick. He used his first hockey stick for many years after repairing it with nails and tape.

PR Sreejesh-

33-year-old Indian goalkeeper PR Sreejesh from Kerala played all sports except hockey in his childhood. Hockey is not played so much in Kerala. Due to which Sreejesh knew little about this game. His life turned cloudy after he joined GV Raja Sports School in Thiruvananthapuram and his reflexes made him a hockey goalkeeper. He is fond of reading books. He carries a book in his kitbag.

Hardik Singh –

Star midfielder Hardik Singh’s performance was excellent. India made a comeback against Germany only after Hardik Singh scored in the 27th minute. Hardik Singh had almost given up his dream of playing for India and was planning to pursue a club career in the Dutch league but was inspired by his relative, former drag-flicker Jugraj Singh. Hardik, 22, who hails from Khusropur village near Jalandhar in Punjab, said his journey has been different from that of his teammates. Hardik Singh has been the vice-captain of the Indian junior hockey team. He has also been a part of the Indian team in the Asian Men’s Hockey Champions Trophy in 2018 and the Men’s Hockey World Cup in 2018.

Harmanpreet Singh –

The vice-captain of the Indian team hails from Timowal, a small village in the town of Jandiala Guru in Amritsar district of Punjab. Defender and drag-flicker Harmanpreet did a great job in this Olympics. Harmanpreet, who is considered to be the penalty specialist of the Indian team, started his career as a forward player. He converted nine penalty corners in the 2014 Sultan Johar Cup in Malaysia. He became a part of the Indian team in the Junior Asia Cup in 2015 and the Junior World Cup in 2016 and contributed to the team’s title.

He was also a part of the Indian team that won the bronze medal in the Hockey World League in 2016-17. He was also a part of the Indian team in the 2016 Rio Olympics. He also won silver medals for India in the Champions Trophy in 2016 and 2018. At the same time, he was also a part of Team India, which won the gold medal in the Asia Cup in 2017. Harmanpreet played a vital role in getting the team a bronze medal in the Asian Games held in Jakarta in 2018.





