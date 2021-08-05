Tokyo Olympics 2020: Indian hockey players Rupinder Pal Singh, Hardik Singh, Manpreet Singh and Harmanpreet singh were heroes in bronze medal win – Tokyo Olympics: These heroes returned the country’s pride after 41 years, know the story of their struggle

The Indian men’s hockey team won a bronze medal in the Olympics after 41 years after beating Germany 5-4 at the Tokyo Olympics on Thursday. Indian captain Manpreet had no words to express his feelings after beating Germany 5-4 in the bronze medal play-off. Apart from Manpreet, there were many heroes of this victory. From Rupinderpal Singh, Harmanpreet Singh, Madip Singh, Simranjit Singh to Amit Rohidas, everyone played a great game.

Drag Flicker Rupinder Pal Singh played a key role in the team’s victory. Rupinder Pal Singh is originally from Baba Farid Avenue in Faridkot, Punjab. Rupinder’s father Harinder Singh used to run a sports goods shop near Government Brijendra College, Faridkot. He also used to play hockey during school and college time. Rupinder also has a relationship with Harmeet Singh, Ajit Singh and Gagan Ajit Singh, members of the famous Hockey Olympian family of Ferozepur.

Rupinderpal Singh –

Rupinder started his hockey career in May 2010 during Sultan Azlan Shah Cup. Where the Indian team managed to win gold. In this tournament, Rupinder scored his first hat-trick against Britain. This hat-trick proved to be very helpful in furthering Rupinder’s career. After scoring a memorable goal against Pakistan, Rupinder was bought by Bollywood actor John Abraham’s team Delhi Waveriders for the Hockey India League 2013 for around Rs 36 lakh 17 thousand. Rupinder had scored 8 goals for the team, on the basis of which the team finished second in the league.

Rupinder participated in the 2014 Glasgow Commonwealth Games and won a silver medal for India. Rupinder was part of the gold medal winning Indian team in 2014 itself. Rupinder was also included in the Indian team that won gold in the 2016 Asian Champions Trophy. Rupinder was the top scorer with 11 goals and won the Player of the Tournament award.

Rupinder was India’s top scorer in the 2016 Rio Olympics. Rupinder led the team to a bronze in the 2017 Sultan Azlan Shah Cup and Hockey World League. Rupinder also participated in the Jakarta Asian Games in 2018, where India won a bronze medal.

Harmanpreet Singh –

The vice-captain of the Indian team hails from Timowal, a small village in the town of Jandiala Guru in Amritsar district of Punjab. Defender and drag-flicker Harmanpreet did a great job in this Olympics. Harmanpreet, who is considered to be the penalty specialist of the Indian team, started his career as a forward player. He converted nine penalty corners in the 2014 Sultan Johar Cup in Malaysia. He became a part of the Indian team in the Junior Asia Cup in 2015 and the Junior World Cup in 2016 and contributed to the team’s title. He was also a part of the Indian team that won the bronze medal in the Hockey World League in 2016-17.

He was also a part of the Indian team in the 2016 Rio Olympics. He also won silver medals for India in the Champions Trophy in 2016 and 2018. At the same time, he was also a part of Team India, which won the gold medal in the Asia Cup in 2017. Harmanpreet played a vital role in getting the team a bronze medal in the Asian Games held in Jakarta in 2018.

Manpreet Singh –

Manpreet Singh, the captain of the Indian hockey team, is less praised. Manpreet Singh was made the captain of the Indian team in 2017, since then the team has touched new heights. Under his captaincy, the Indian team has won gold in the Asia Cup and Asian Champions Trophy, silver in the Champions Trophy and bronze in the 2018 Asian Games. In 2019, Manpreet was declared ‘Player of the Year’ by the International Hockey Federation.

The Indian captain plays in the half back position. He got the inspiration to play hockey from former captain Pargat Singh, who hails from Manpreet’s native village Mithapur. In 2011, Manpreet got a chance to make her debut for the Indian junior team. In 2013, he became the captain and under his captaincy, the Indian junior team won the Sultan Johor Cup title for the first time. The Indian team was successful in winning the silver medal in the 2016 Commonwealth Games and Champions Trophy. Manpreet Singh played an important role in these successes of the team.

Hardik Singh –

Star midfielder Hardik Singh’s performance was excellent. India made a comeback against Germany only after Hardik Singh scored in the 27th minute. Hardik Singh had almost given up his dream of playing for India and was planning to pursue a club career in the Dutch league but was inspired by his relative, former drag-flicker Jugraj Singh. Hardik, 22, who hails from Khusropur village near Jalandhar in Punjab, said his journey has been different from that of his teammates.

The Indian team that went to Tokyo includes four players from Jalandhar, Captain Manpreet Singh, Mandeep Singh, Hardik Singh and Varun Kumar. Hardik Singh has been the vice-captain of the Indian junior hockey team. He has also been a part of the Indian team in the Asian Men’s Hockey Champions Trophy in 2018 and the Men’s Hockey World Cup in 2018.





