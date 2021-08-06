Tokyo Olympics 2020: Indian hockey team lost to Belgium, twitter trend ‘panaut’ targets PM Narendra Modi

The Indian hockey team’s dream of winning an Olympic gold medal after 41 years was shattered after a 2-5 loss to Belgium in the last four on Tuesday but the team is still in the race for a bronze medal at the Tokyo Games. As soon as India lost the match, ‘Panauti’ started trending on Twitter and people started targeting a tweet by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In fact, when the match was going on, PM Modi tweeted and wrote that, ‘I am watching the match of India and Belgium men’s hockey team. I congratulate them. PM did this tweet at 35 minutes of 7 o’clock. Then India was leading 2-1. But after that the match turned around and Belgium scored 4 goals one after the other. As soon as India lost people started trolling the Prime Minister for this tweet.

One user wrote, “Since 2014, when this sir has come, India has neither won any ICC trophy nor any competition in cricket. Please stop watching Tokyo Olympics or else India will be able to bring only 3 medals.

A user named Nitish Kumar said, “He did the same thing during Chandrayaan. That too had crashed. It is a big pawn, this India is not going to win anything now. Mustaq wrote, “PM Modi is a panauti for this country, if you are not sure then look at the account of the last 7 years.”

PM wrote after the match ‘Loss and victory are part of life. Our men’s hockey team gave its best in the Tokyo Olympics and that’s what matters. Best wishes to the team for the next match and for their future endeavours. India is proud of its players.

Comedian Abhijit Ganguly wrote on this tweet of the PM, “That’s all right, tomorrow is a women’s match, please don’t watch.” The Indian men’s hockey team lost 2-5 to world champions Belgium in the semi-finals of the Tokyo Olympic Games after conceding three goals within the last 11 minutes.

The Indian team reached the semi-finals of the Olympics after 49 years and will now take on the team that lost in the second semi-final between Australia and Germany for the bronze medal. Harmanpreet Singh (7th) and Mandeep Singh (8th) scored for India while Aleksandr Hendrix (19th, 49th and 53rd) scored three goals for Belgium while Loic Fanny Lypert (2nd) and John John Dohmann (60th) scored. ) scored a goal.

India last won a gold medal at the Moscow Olympics but reached the semi-finals for the first time since the 1972 Munich Olympics. Matches at the Moscow Olympics were played on a round robin basis.






