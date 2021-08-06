Tokyo Olympics 2020: Indian Women’s hockey team breaks down during telephonic conversation with Prime Minister Narendra Modi

The Indian women’s hockey team, which came very close to winning a medal in the Olympics, spoke to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the phone. During this the players got emotional and started crying. After which the PM consoled on the phone and said that his sweat could not bring medals but today it has become the inspiration of crores of daughters of the country.

The Indian team reached the semi-finals by creating history in the Tokyo Olympics, losing 3-4 to Britain in the bronze medal match and finished fourth. It was only after the last whistle that the Indian players burst into tears on the field and coach Shored Marin and the team’s scientific advisor Wayne Lombard were seen handling them. Prime Minister Modi told Captain Rani Rampal and the entire team over the phone, “You all have played very well. You have sweated so much for the last five to six years. Leaving everything, you were doing spiritual practice in this. Your sweat could not bring medals but your sweat has become the inspiration of crores of daughters of the country today.

He further said, “I congratulate all the teammates and your coach. Don’t be disappointed.” He also asked if Navneet Kaur had an eye injury, to which Captain Rani told that she had received four stitches. He said, “There is no problem in his eyes, is it?”

Praising the players, he said, “Vandana and everyone has done a great job. Salima does wonders. Captain Rani and goalkeeper Savita Poonia frowned while talking to the Prime Minister. To this he said, “You guys stop crying. The sound is coming to me. The country is proud of you. Absolutely not to be disappointed.

He said, “After so many decades because of your hard work, the identity of Hockey India is being revived.” Coach Marin said, “The girls have become emotional. Thank you for your encouragement. I have also told them that they have achieved something more than a medal and should be happy about it.

The Prime Minister said, “You all did your best and I saw how you were pacifying the girls. Best wishes for the future.” Earlier, she had tweeted, “We missed out on a medal in women’s hockey but this team reflects the new India in which we are scaling new heights by performing at our best. The players gave their best. Every member of the team has tremendous courage, skill and perseverance. India is proud of this team. Proud of this team.





