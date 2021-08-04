Tokyo Olympics 2020: Men’s Hockey Team captain manpreet singh got ‘Surprise Caller from PM Modi after winning bronze

The Indian men’s hockey team defeated Germany 5-4 to win an Olympic medal after 41 years at the Tokyo Olympics on Thursday. On this success of the Indian team, someone is celebrating and congratulating them. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Indian men’s hockey team captain Napreet Singh, head coach Graham Reid and assistant coach Piyush Dubey over phone and congratulated them.

India won the bronze medal by defeating Germany 5-4 in the bronze medal play-off match at the Tokyo Olympics. Sports Authority of India (SAI) has tweeted a video in which PM Modi is talking to Manpreet, Reed and Dubey on the phone. Prime Minister Modi told Manpreet, “Many, many, many congratulations. To you, to the whole team. You have done a wonderful job, the whole country is dancing.” The Prime Minister said that Manpreet’s voice was loose after the loss against Belgium but today there is full enthusiasm.

He said, “Your voice was loose that day. Today is full of enthusiasm. Your hard work is working. Congratulations to all the players from my side. We are meeting on 15th August, I have called everyone, will meet on that day. ”

Prime Minister Modi spoke to Reid and congratulated him for creating history. Reid said that his words inspired the team after the semi-final loss. Prime Minister Modi had earlier tweeted and said that Indians will always remember this day.

A Very Special Call

from Prime Minister Sh @narendramodi ji. Listen in #TeamIndia Men’s Hockey pic.twitter.com/7o69MG3c25 — Anurag Thakur (@ianuragthakur) August 5, 2021

He tweeted, “Historic. This day will always be in the memories of every Indian. Congratulations to our men’s hockey team for winning the bronze medal. With this, he has enthralled the entire country, especially the youth. India is proud of its hockey team.

In another tweet in Hindi, the Prime Minister said, “Proud India! Inspired India! Proud India! The stupendous victory of the hockey team in Tokyo is a proud moment for the entire nation. This is New India, India full of confidence. Many congratulations and best wishes to the hockey team again.

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik also called the Indian players and congratulated them. Birender Lakra and Amit Rohit Das included in the Indian team are from Odisha. Naveen Patnaik said in the video call, “Many congratulations to our hockey team. The whole country is thrilled, of course Odisha too. We are all with you and congrats. We will meet the Indian Olympic Hockey team on the 16th of this month. Best wishes to all the players for the future.





