Tokyo Olympics 2020: Sonam Malik loses in first round, Tejinderpal Singh Toor loses hope in shot-put

Tokyo Olympics 2020: The 12th day of the Tokyo Olympics was disappointing for India. India’s star shot put player Tejinderpal Singh Toor was out of the race for the final. Earlier, in hockey, India’s men’s team lost the semi-final match. However, he still has one chance to win a medal.

Now she will take to the field for the bronze medal. In the second semi-final of men’s hockey, Australia defeated Germany 3–1. Now India will face Germany for the bronze medal. Belgium beat India 5-2 in the first semi-final of men’s hockey.

Tejinderpal Singh finished 13th in the Group A qualification round. His best throw was 19.99 metres. He needed to shoot 21.20 meters away or make it to the top 12 for the final. In this way he was out of the race for the final.

Sonam Malik also lost in wrestling. Sonam Malik lost to Khurelkhu of Mongolia in the freestyle 62kg category. Khurelkhu lost 0-10 to Taebe Mustafa in the semi-finals of the same category. Had Khurelkhu reached the final after winning the semi-finals, Sonam Malik would have got a chance to play the repechage round and she would have got a chance to win the bronze medal.