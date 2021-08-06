Tokyo Olympics 2020: Twitter Can’t Get Enough Of This Old Video Of Bajrang Punia’s Coach Slam Dunking Him After A Win go; Watch Video

Indian veteran wrestler Bajrang Punia has reached the semi-finals of the Tokyo Olympics 2020 in the 65 kg weight category. Poonia is still overwhelming everyone. Bajrang, who came out as a strong contender for the gold medal, made it clear that he is not going to leave anyone in the coming matches.

In the quarterfinal match, he used his experience and skill to win against Iran’s Mortaza Cheka Ghiasi to secure a place in the semi-finals. Soon after, a video of him went viral on social media. In this video, his coach Shako Bentinidis is seen ‘beating him’ after the match. This video is from 2018 World Championship.

It can be seen in the video that as soon as Poonia wins the match. His coach comes running to the mat and hugs him. As soon as Poonia hugs him back, the coach picks him up and throws him outside the mat, hitting ‘Dhobi Pachad’.

This video of him is becoming fiercely viral in social media and people are demanding a match between him and the coach. While sharing the video, a user named Tech Backbencher wrote, “Whatever the opposing player could not do, the coach of Bajrang Punia did it. Wow.”

Bajrang Punia and his coach pic.twitter.com/CAtaWn7Q7a — Girish (@ViratkohliFabb2) August 6, 2021

A user named Girish wrote, “Yeh hota hai real celebration, fun aa gaya.” Another user wrote, “Can we get to see a match between Bajrang Punia and his coach. Because no one else is yet to see their collision.

Let us tell you that Iran’s Mortaza Cheka Ghiasi took the lead over Bajrang by scoring a point in the first period in the quarterfinal match. Most of the time in this period, Bajrang could not beat Ghiasi’s defensive game. During this, Ghiasi had made a strong hold on Bajrang’s right leg.

In the last moments of the second period too, Ghiasi managed to get a firm grip on Bajrang’s right leg again but the Indian wrestler displayed great skill and managed to get out of it. He then registered the victory by defeating Ghiasi.

Bajrang will have to face Haji Aliev of Azerbaijan for a place in the final. Aliev is a three-time world champion and bronze winner of the Rio Games. Bajrang had earlier secured a place in the quarter-finals by defeating Kyrgyzstan’s Arnazar Akmataliev.

In the final moments of the opening period of his first Olympic Games match, Bajrang slammed Akmalaliev on the mat to take a 3-1 lead but the Kyrgyz wrestler leveled the score twice with a pushout in the second period. . Bajrang had scored a score of two points so he was declared the winner.





