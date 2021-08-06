Tokyo Olympics 2021 How much does an Olympic medal cost know indian players tally – How much does an Olympic medal cost? Know what else the players get

Tokyo Olympics 2020: Olympic Games 2020 are going on in Tokyo. In this event, which runs from 23 July 2021 to 8 August 2021, China has won about 75 medals out of which 34 are gold. At the same time, India, ranked 65th, has so far won a total of 5 medals in which 2 are silver and 3 are bronze.

The best players from all over the world become a part of this sporting event and try their best to ensure their victory. Gold, silver and bronze medals are awarded to the top winners of the Olympic Games held every four years, respectively. Let’s know about these medals –

Design changes every time: The medals for the Tokyo Games have been designed by Japanese designer Junichi Kawanishi. Let us tell you that Kawanishi, a resident of Osaka, is a graphic designer who has also designed medals for the Paralympics apart from the Olympics.

These medals depict the Greek goddess of victory, Nike, in their design with the Olympic emblem. This time the medals have been made by recycling metals from Japan by collecting about 6.21 million electronic components.

What is the specialty of medals: It is said that the diameter of the gold, silver and bronze medals is about 85 mm. At the same time, the thickness of the medal ranges from 7.7 millimeters to 12.1 millimeters.

How much is gold in a gold medal: The winner of every final match in the Olympic Games is awarded a gold medal. But do you know that there is only a small amount of gold in this medal. In fact, the gold medal is made from pure silver plated gold. Its weight is about 556 grams, of which gold is only 6 grams.

At the same time, the silver medal weighs about 550 grams, in which pure silver is present. While bronze is a mixture of copper and zinc, it contains 95 percent copper and 5 percent zinc.

How much do medals cost: Experts say that according to the current market value, if these medals are melted, then the price of gold medal will be around US $ 800 i.e. Rs 59,319. At the same time, the silver and bronze medals cost $450 and $5 respectively. However, the cost of a normal medallion is higher than that of melting.

Players get these things: The best sportspersons are awarded medals by the Olympic Association. However, in many countries, different things are given to players as a mark of respect.





