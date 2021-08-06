Tokyo Olympics 2021: Javelin throw India’s neeraj chopra to face Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem in finals for gold

Everyone likes to watch the match between India and Pakistan. These two countries have come face to face many times in the cricket field. But this time the competition will be in the Olympics. India’s Neeraj Chopra and Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem will face each other in the final of the men’s javelin throw event.

In the Group A qualification of the javelin throw event on Wednesday, Neeraj Chopra qualified for the finals by throwing a javelin to a distance of 86.65m in his maiden attempt, raising India’s medal hopes. On the other hand, Nadeem Arshad of Pakistan qualified automatically in Group B. Now on August 7, both the veterans will be seen fighting for the gold medal. Nadeem Arshad also qualified while topping his group.

India’s Shivpal Singh was in Pool B along with Nadeem Arshad, but he failed to qualify and crashed out of the medal race. Chopra, making her Olympic debut, threw the javelin to a distance of 86.65m in her first attempt and achieved an automatic qualification level of 83.50m to qualify for the finals, raising India’s medal hopes.

Chopra, a gold medalist at the Asian Games, Commonwealth Games and Asian Championships, chose not to make her remaining two attempts after qualifying for the finals in her first attempt. Three attempts are available in the qualification out of which the best attempt is counted.

Gold medalist Johannes Vetter, who has thrown 90 plus seven times in 2021, finished second in Pool A with a throw of 85.64m in his third attempt. However, Trinidad and Tabago’s Keshorn Walcott, who won the gold medal at the London Olympics and the bronze medal at the Rio Olympics, failed to make the last 12.

Asian Games bronze medalist, Nadeem Arshad made it to the top 12 with a throw of 85.16m. He is one of the six throwers to qualify automatically. Arshad used to play cricket earlier but he took inspiration from Neeraj and adopted Javelin. He also said in 2018 that he takes inspiration from Indian superstars. Neeraj won the gold medal in that event.





