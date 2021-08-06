Tokyo Olympics 2021 Live Updates: India Olympic Medal Tally Table 2021, Matches Schedule, Players List, Live Stream and Telecast details – Tokyo Olympics 2020 Live Updates: Women’s hockey team and Lovlina Borgohain have high hopes, Shivpal disappointed

Tokyo Olympics 2020 Live Updates: Today is the 13th day of Tokyo Olympics 2020. Indian wrestler Ravi Dahiya defeated Kazakhstan’s Sanayev Nurislam in the semi-finals of the 57kg category to reach the final. With this, India’s fourth medal in the Tokyo Olympics has been confirmed. Dahiya is the first male Indian to win a medal this year. At the same time, Dahiya is the second Indian player after Sushil Kumar to win a silver medal in wrestling.

On the other hand, India’s star boxer Lovlina Borgohain had to be content with a bronze medal in the women’s welterweight category (69kg) after losing to defending world champion Busenaz Surmenelli of Turkey. Against two-time World Championships bronze medalist Lovlina, who is making her Olympic debut, Busenaz dominated from the start and went on to register a unanimous 5-0 win.

Earlier, India’s star athlete Neeraj Chopra made it to the Group A qualification of the javelin throw event by securing an automatic qualification of 83.50m in his first attempt early this morning.