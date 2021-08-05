Tokyo Olympics 2021 Live Updates: India Olympic Medal Tally Table 2021, Matches Schedule, Players List, Live Stream and Telecast details – Tokyo Olympics 2020 Live Updates: Women’s Indian hockey team counter attack, India lead 3-2

Tokyo Olympics 2020 Live Updates: Today is the 15th day of the Tokyo Olympics. India has won 5 medals so far. India’s last gold medal hope in wrestling on Friday morning, Bajrang Punia defeated Kyrgyzstan’s Arnazar Akmataliev to reach the 65kg quarterfinals. In the last moments of the first period, Bajrang slammed Akmalaliev on the mat to take a 3-1 lead, but the Kyrgyz wrestler leveled the score twice with a pushout in the second period.

Bajrang had scored a score of two points so he was declared the winner. This match was not easy for Bajrang and he did not show the kind of victory he is known for in the first match here. He came to these games after recovering from a minor knee injury during a local tournament in Russia.

The Indian will next face Iran’s Murtaza Cheka Ghiasi. Indian wrestler Seema Bisla, who is playing her first Olympics, lost 1-3 to Tunisia’s Sara Hamdi in the first round of 50kg. Hamdi did not give Seema any chance to play freely. There were no stakes in the match. Hamdi scored two out of three points on pushouts and one on boundary defensive play. Seema scored a point by pushing her opponent.

Now he will have to wait as if Hamdi reaches the final, he will get a chance to play reps. Seema has not won a national tournament since 2017 but made it to the Olympics by winning the World Olympic Qualifiers in Sofia in May.