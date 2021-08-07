Tokyo Olympics 2021: Neeraj qualifies for javelin throw finals, Lovelinato face Turkey’s Busenaz Surmenelli in semifinal

India’s star athlete Neeraj Chopra made it to the final of the Group A qualification of the Tokyo Olympics javelin throw event by securing an automatic qualification of 83.50m in his maiden attempt here on Wednesday.

Chopra, making her Olympic debut, qualified for the final by throwing a javelin to a distance of 86.65m in the very first attempt, raising the medal hopes for India. Chopra, a gold-medallist at the Asian Games, Commonwealth Games and Asian Championships, decided not to make her remaining two attempts after qualifying for the finals. Three attempts are available in the qualification out of which the best attempt is counted.

Former world junior champion Chopra topped Group A among 16 players. His personal and season best performance is 88.07m which he made at the Indian Grand Prix 3 in Patiala in March 2021. Germany’s Johannes Vetter (85.65m) and Finland’s Lacey Atletalo (84.50m), who finished fourth at the Rio Olympics from Group A, and Tokyo Games title contenders, also automatically finished second and third, respectively. Successfully achieved the qualification level.

World number one Vetter made his third while Lacey made the final in his first attempt. Atletalo’s effort is his best performance of the season. Indian Army’s Chopra’s preparations for the Olympics were hit in 2019 by an elbow injury and then the COVID-19 pandemic but he didn’t disappoint his fans at all and made it to the finals on his very first throw at the Olympics.

In the javelin throw, the top 12 players, including those who achieved the automatic qualification level of 83.50 meters from Group A and Group B, will qualify for the final. The finals will be held on August 7. In Group B today itself, Shivpal Singh of India will also present a challenge to qualify for the finals.

On the other hand, Lovlina Borgohain, who has ensured India’s third medal, will take on Turkey’s Busenaz Surmenelli in the women’s 69kg semi-final today. If Lovlina wins this match then her silver medal will be confirmed and she will play for gold. India hopes that Lovlina will bring this year’s first gold.





