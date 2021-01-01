Tokyo Olympics 2021: Olympic Knights Honored at Ekana, Students from Government Schools Participate

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday honored the athletes who participated in the Tokyo Olympics and won medals. Along with this, students from all over UP related to sports faith reached out to participate in the players ’honors ceremony. Whose arrival added to the event. Let us know that the only government school in Lucknow participated in this program. Students from other private schools across the state were in attendance.A special feature of the event was that students and their coaches who were interested in the sport also participated in the event to honor the Olympic athletes who have uplifted the country from various schools in 75 districts of UP. A government school also participated in the program. Students of Government Jayanti College in the capital Lucknow were also part of the program.

The enthusiasm of the children increased after watching the program

Expressing gratitude to the government, the instructor who accompanied the students from Government Jayanti College in Lucknow said, “A bus has been sent for us. Kids who have never been out anywhere got a chance to attend the event today. This makes the children very happy. The kids said that watching the program has also increased our enthusiasm. We will also try to do something so that we will be honored on stage as well.

These players were honored at the event

The event was held at Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium. Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath honored the medal winners Neeraj Chopra, Ravi Dahiya, PV Sindhu, Lovelina Borgohen, Bajrang Punia and the hockey team. All the 1 players of the bronze medal winning Indian men’s hockey team have been paid Rs 0.1 crore per player.

