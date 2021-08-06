Tokyo Olympics 2021: Ravi Dahiya, Deepak Punia storm into Olympic semifinals, win medal for India

Tokyo Olympic 2020: India’s medal in wrestling at the Tokyo Olympics was confirmed when Ravi Dahiya beat NoorIslam Sanayev of Kazakhstan to win the gold medal and became the second Indian wrestler after Sushil Kumar to reach the Olympic final although Deepak Poonia After losing in the semi-finals, they will now play for the bronze medal.

Fourth seed Dahiya entered the 57kg freestyle semifinals at a time 2 . 9 but he made a comeback, attacking his opponent on both legs and holding him tightly. After this, he won the match by tossing him on the ground. Dahiya had earlier won both the matches on the basis of technical proficiency. Dahiya has 2 after the first round. There was a lead of 1 but Sanayev attacked his left foot and forced him to turn three times to take six points. It seemed that Dahiya was heading towards defeat but without losing his composure, he turned the tide in a minute.

Earlier, Sushil Kumar had won a silver medal at the 2012 London Olympics by making it to the finals. Poonia, however, lost in a one-sided encounter to 2018 world champion David Maurice Taylor of America in the semi-finals of the 86kg category. Poonia had no answer to Taylor’s technical proficiency. He could make only one move on the counter attack but Taylor did not let him take the point.

Dahiya defeated Colombia’s Tigueros Urbano Oscar Edwardo in the first round 13. Bulgaria’s Georgi Valentinov Vengelov was defeated by 14. defeated by 4. Punia, on the other hand, took full advantage of an easy draw in the men’s 86kg category to beat Nigeria’s Akrekeme Egiomor, who is the bronze medalist of the African Championship, in the first round. In the quarterfinals, he defeated China’s Jushen Lin 6. beat by 3.

At the same time, 19-year-old Anshu Malik defeated European champion Irina Kurachikina of Belarus in the first match of the women’s 57 kg category. Lost by 8. Against Venglov, who defeated Algeria’s Abdelhak Kherbach on technical prowess, Dahiya continued his stellar form and kept the pressure up from the start.

The Indian wrestler, seeded fourth, repeatedly attacked the opponent on his right leg in the match against Urbano and dominated the match after losing points from a ‘take-down’ in the first period.

Defending Asian champion Dahiya then registered a 13-2 win with one minute and 10 seconds left in the match. The Indian wrestler showed his technical strength in the second period, collecting points from five take-downs.

Whereas in the 86kg category, the Nigerian wrestler had the power but Poonia had the technique and fell heavy. Against Lin, however, he faced trouble. He 3. 1 lead but Lynn 3 . Returned from 3. The referee gave two points to Deepak for the throw but the Chinese wrestler challenged it and was successful.

With ten seconds left, Poonia entered from under Lynn, grabbed her feet and tossed her into the air to win the match with two points. On the other hand, Asian champion Anshu made a spectacular comeback with 0. Despite trailing by 4, she took two push-out points against her opponents from Belarus. She grabbed Kurachikina’s right leg but could not complete the move. She lost two points on counter attack but kept fighting. The experience of a European wrestler finally overshadowed his spirit.

Anshu’s return will now depend on where Kurachikina reaches. If she reaches the final, Anshu will get a chance to play repashaz. K D Jadhav was the first wrestler to get India a medal in wrestling, winning a bronze medal at the 1952 Helsinki Olympics.

Sushil then took bronze in Beijing and silver in London. Sushil was the only Indian to win two individual event medals at the Olympics but badminton player PV Sindhu equalized by winning the bronze. Yogeshwar Dutt also won a bronze medal in the London Olympics. On the other hand, Sakshi Malik won a bronze medal in the 2016 Rio Olympics.





