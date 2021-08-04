Tokyo Olympics Day 12 Events: Track and Field, Basketball and More
Here are some highlights from the coverage that aired in the United States Wednesday night and overnight. All hours are oriental.
ATHLETICS A series of running finals airs tonight on USA Network, including the women’s pole vault, men’s shot put, men’s triple jump and men’s 110 meter hurdles. Pay attention to Grant Holloway, the American who dominated the 110-meter hurdles to secure his Olympic place in Tokyo. The action starts at 8 p.m.
SKATEBOARDING Japan have won all three gold medals so far in skateboarding. Fans can attend the fourth and final event, The Men’s Park, at 11:30 p.m. on CNBC. The preliminary round of the event is broadcast at 8 p.m. on the network.
WATER POLO The young American men’s team, which includes several Olympians for the first time, fell to Spain in the quarter-finals. NBCSN has the replay from 8 p.m.
BEACH VOLLEYBALL Norway face Russia in this rerun of the men’s quarterfinal, which airs at 9 p.m. on NBCSN.
BASKETBALL breanna stewart scored 23 points in the United States’ 79-55 loss to Australia in the women’s quarterfinals, helping the Americans move closer to their seventh consecutive Olympic gold medal. A replay of the game begins at 10 p.m. on NBCSN. The US men’s team takes off after a loss to Spain on Tuesday. With Kevin Durant in the lead, the team faces Australia in the semi-finals; the game airs live at 12:15 am on Peacock and NBCOlymics.com.
CANO / KAYAK Coverage of the final races begins at 1:15 a.m. on CNBC.
