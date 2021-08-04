Tokyo Olympics Day 12 Events: Track and Field, Basketball and More

Here are some highlights from the coverage that aired in the United States Wednesday night and overnight. All hours are oriental.

ATHLETICS A series of running finals airs tonight on USA Network, including the women’s pole vault, men’s shot put, men’s triple jump and men’s 110 meter hurdles. Pay attention to Grant Holloway, the American who dominated the 110-meter hurdles to secure his Olympic place in Tokyo. The action starts at 8 p.m.

SKATEBOARDING Japan have won all three gold medals so far in skateboarding. Fans can attend the fourth and final event, The Men’s Park, at 11:30 p.m. on CNBC. The preliminary round of the event is broadcast at 8 p.m. on the network.

WATER POLO The young American men’s team, which includes several Olympians for the first time, fell to Spain in the quarter-finals. NBCSN has the replay from 8 p.m.