Tokyo Olympics Day 12 Schedule: Track, Volleyball and Climbing
Here are the highlights from the coverage that aired in the United States on Wednesday morning. All hours are oriental.
DIVING The women’s 10-meter platform diving qualifying round is broadcast live at 2:30 a.m. in the United States.
VOLLEYBALL In the women’s quarter-finals, Serbia will face Italy at 4 am and Brazil will face Russia at 8:30 am Both matches will be broadcast live on NBC Sports (NBCSN).
ATHLETICS The men’s 200-meter finals, in which American Noah Lyles is the favorite, and the men’s 800-meter headline another thrilling session on the track at Olympic Stadium. Live coverage begins at 6 a.m. on NBC’s Peacock streaming service.
BASKETBALL Spain face France in a women’s quarter-final match, with the loser knocked out of the medal race. The game is broadcast live at 8 a.m. in the United States.
BEACH VOLLEYBALL Reruns of the men’s quarterfinals will begin at 10:15 a.m. on NBCSN.
SPORTS CLIMBING The women’s combined begins with qualifying laps in speed and other disciplines. Coverage is at 10 a.m. in the United States.
