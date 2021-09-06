Sports

Tokyo Olympics Day 14: Track Highlights, Beach Volleyball Gold and More

TOKYO – On the track Friday night, Shaunae Miller-Uibo of the Bahamas came off the field in the 400 meters while third-place Allyson Felix won a record 10th Olympic medal.

In the men’s 4×100 relay, Italy beat Great Britain in the final stride to win. In the women’s race, the Jamaican team, with all three 100-meter medalists, edged the United States for gold.

In the women’s 1500m, Faith Kipyegon of Kenya beat Sifan Hassan’s offer for a triple 1500-5000-10000; Hassan finished third. Joshua Cheptegei of Uganda won the men’s 5,000 physical with American Paul Chelimo in third.

Alix Klineman and April Ross of the United States won gold in beach volleyball, giving Ross a full set of medals in that event.

The US women’s volleyball and basketball teams both beat Serbia in the semi-finals. Volleyball final score: 3-0. Final basketball score: 79-59.

Gable Steveson of the United States won the heaviest weight class in freestyle wrestling, toppling Geno Petriashvili of Georgia with a strikeout seconds to go.

Canada beat Sweden in a shootout to win their first gold in women’s soccer.

