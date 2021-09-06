TOKYO – On the track Friday night, Shaunae Miller-Uibo of the Bahamas came off the field in the 400 meters while third-place Allyson Felix won a record 10th Olympic medal.

In the men’s 4×100 relay, Italy beat Great Britain in the final stride to win. In the women’s race, the Jamaican team, with all three 100-meter medalists, edged the United States for gold.

In the women’s 1500m, Faith Kipyegon of Kenya beat Sifan Hassan’s offer for a triple 1500-5000-10000; Hassan finished third. Joshua Cheptegei of Uganda won the men’s 5,000 physical with American Paul Chelimo in third.

Alix Klineman and April Ross of the United States won gold in beach volleyball, giving Ross a full set of medals in that event.