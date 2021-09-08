Tokyo Olympics Draw Smallest Summer Games TV Audience Since 1988
The Tokyo Olympics have attracted the smallest audience since NBCUniversal began covering the Summer Games in 1988, attracting an average of 15.5 million viewers for its prime-time broadcast and digital presentations every night, the company announced on Monday.
From the uncrowded opening ceremony on July 23 to Sunday’s silent closing event, NBCUniversal’s coverage of the Games has been weighed down by the absence of spectators kept out by coronavirus protocols, as well as by the move to cord cutting and streaming to viewers in the United States. The 13-hour difference to New York City and, according to many viewers, the 7,000 hours of footage spread across multiple channels and platforms didn’t help either.
While NBCUniversal may have featured some dramatic and triumphant moments, such as American gymnast Sunisa Lee’s all-around victory, powerful ranking engines like gymnast Simone Biles and tennis player Naomi Osaka were either absent or retired early. .
The final audience figures were down 42% from the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, which averaged 26.7 million viewers. That was less than half that of the London 2012 Games, which drew an average of 31.1 million people.
But the Tokyo Games, which were delayed for a year during the pandemic, were still profitable for NBCUniversal. Ad sales topped $ 1.2 billion, the company said, although it did offer free ad space to businesses disappointed with the number of viewers. He also noted that his coverage dominated the television audience during the race for the Olympics and, reflecting an increased emphasis on digital coverage, was popular on social media and streaming platforms, such as NBCUniversal’s Peacock service, old. one year.
The media giant has paid more than $ 1 billion for the exclusive rights to cover the Tokyo Games in the United States, as part of a deal to cover the Olympics until 2032. It said that 150 million Americans had watched its coverage of Tokyo.
“Despite a string of curve balls over the past 18 months, the power of the Olympics offered to the public on NBCU’s various platforms has been unmatched,” Pete Bevacqua, president of NBC Sports, said in a statement. “The pandemic has fundamentally changed virtually every aspect of these Games, but our team has pivoted and reinvented itself amid showcasing historic performances in 41 sports. “
