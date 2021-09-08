Tokyo Olympics Draw Smallest Summer Games TV Audience Since 1988

The Tokyo Olympics have attracted the smallest audience since NBCUniversal began covering the Summer Games in 1988, attracting an average of 15.5 million viewers for its prime-time broadcast and digital presentations every night, the company announced on Monday.

From the uncrowded opening ceremony on July 23 to Sunday’s silent closing event, NBCUniversal’s coverage of the Games has been weighed down by the absence of spectators kept out by coronavirus protocols, as well as by the move to cord cutting and streaming to viewers in the United States. The 13-hour difference to New York City and, according to many viewers, the 7,000 hours of footage spread across multiple channels and platforms didn’t help either.

While NBCUniversal may have featured some dramatic and triumphant moments, such as American gymnast Sunisa Lee’s all-around victory, powerful ranking engines like gymnast Simone Biles and tennis player Naomi Osaka were either absent or retired early. .

The final audience figures were down 42% from the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, which averaged 26.7 million viewers. That was less than half that of the London 2012 Games, which drew an average of 31.1 million people.