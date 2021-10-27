Tokyo Olympics gold medalist Neeraj Chopra Mithali Raj includes 11 players picked for Khel Ratna Award UP Noida DM Suhas LY honored with Arjuna Award

India had the best performance in Tokyo Olympics 2020. India had won 7 medals this time. One of them includes a gold medal. Talking about Paralympic Games, this time India won a record 19 medals. Of these, 5 were gold medals.

These players were selected for the Arjuna Award

India had the best performance in Tokyo Olympics 2020. India had won 7 medals this time. One of them includes a gold medal. Talking about Paralympic Games, this time India won a record 19 medals. Of these, 5 were gold medals.

Javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra and wrestler Ravi Dahiya have been selected for the Khel Ratna award. Neeraj Chopra is the first Indian to win a gold medal in athletics at the Olympic Games. Ravi Dahiya won a silver medal in the Games at the Tokyo Olympics. A total of 11 players have been selected this time for the country’s highest sports award.

The selection committee also selected Tokyo Olympic bronze medalist boxer Lovlina Borgohain, veteran hockey goalkeeper PR Sreejesh and women’s Test cricket team captain Mithali Raj for the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna award. Legendary Sunil Chhetri became the first footballer in the country to be selected for this honour.

Last year, five players were selected for the Khel Ratna award, while four players were selected for the award after the 2016 Rio Games. The announcement of the National Sports Awards was also delayed to take into account the performance of para athletes who took part in the Tokyo Paralympics (August 24 to September 5).

Tokyo Paralympic gold medalists shooters Avani Lekhara and Manish Narwal, javelin thrower Sumit Antil and badminton players Pramod Bhagat and Krishna Nagar were also selected for the Khel Ratna award.

The committee selected 35 players for the Arjuna Award. Last year, the number of players selected for this award was 27. The names of IAS officer and Noida District Magistrate Suhas LY are also included in the players selected for the Arjuna Award.

Apart from him, cricketer Shikhar Dhawan, para table tennis player Bhavina Patel and high jumper Nishad Kumar are among the players selected for the Arjuna Award. Members of the Indian men’s hockey team (except PR Sreejesh) that won the historic bronze medal at the Olympics will also be given the Arjuna Award.

These players will get Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award

Neeraj Chopra (Athletics)

Ravi Dahiya (Wrestling)

PR. Sreejesh (Hockey)

Lovlina Borgohain (Boxing)

Sunil Chhetri (Football)

Mithali Raj (Cricket)

Pramod Bhagat (Badminton)

Sumit Antil (Athletics)

Avani Lekhara (Shooting)

Krishna Nagar (Badminton)

Manish Narwal (Shooting)

These players were selected for the Arjuna Award

Yogesh Kathuria

Nishad Kumar

Praveen Kumar

Sharad Kumar

Suhas LY

Singhraj Adhana

Bhavina Patel

Harvinder Singh

Shikhar Dhawan

All the players of the men’s hockey team (except Sreejesh, he has been selected for the Khel Ratna.)

Let us tell you that India had the best performance in Tokyo Olympics 2020. India had won 7 medals this time. One of them includes a gold medal. Talking about Paralympic Games, this time India won a record 19 medals. Of these, 5 were gold medals.