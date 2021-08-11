Tokyo Olympics gold medalist neeraj chopra Now felt that he has been something done for Nation Golden boy eyeing long jumper Anju Bobby George record vision

The way Neeraj Chopra, who won gold in Tokyo Olympics, is being welcomed and respected on his return to the country, he feels that he has done something for the country. Neeraj Chopra has also won gold medals in Asiad and Commonwealth Games. He also won a gold medal in the 2017 Asian Athletics Championships. He has won gold at the very young age i.e. 2016 in the World Under 20 Athletics Championships.

Neeraj Chopra has won gold medal in South Asian Games. Now he has also created history by winning the gold medal in the Olympics. However, despite winning so many gold medals, his hunger to win the gold medal has not diminished. Now her next target is to break the record of Anju Bobby George, India’s star athlete of her time. Neeraj Chopra told his heart in the press conference organized by Athletics Federation of India (AFI).

Let us tell you that Anju Bobby George is the first and only athlete from India to win a gold medal in the World Athletics Final. Not only this, Anju Bobby George created history by winning the bronze medal in the long jump event at the 2003 World Athletics Championships in Paris. However, she missed out on winning a medal at the 2004 Athens Olympics. Then she was at number five with a best score of 6.83m.

Neeraj Chopra said, ‘I thank the Indian Army and my sponsor JSW Sports. He also thanked the Federation. He said, the Federation kept our camp running even during the Corona period. Thanks to all the staff and officials of the camp who did not let us face any problem. Our hard work paid off for the Olympics, we have reached here with everyone’s support.

Neeraj Chopra said, ‘Can’t believe I won the gold medal. I have reached here with everyone’s cooperation. In the Olympics, I tried to throw the javelin beyond 90 metres, but the bad weather got hampered. He said, ‘I talked to my Indian players who went to participate in the Tokyo Olympics. None of the players went to Tokyo thinking that he just wanted to be called an Olympian, but with the aim of winning a medal.

Neeraj Chopra said, ‘The mindset of athletes has changed in our country. This time our athletes were very strong physically and mentally. Have won so many gold medals at such a young age. On what is the plan now, Neeraj said, “I think there is one more title left, which is with madam. After this Neeraj pointed towards Anju Bobby George sitting next to him.

He said, ‘That medal is with Anju Bobby George ji. That’s more to win, because there’s a lot of competition in athletics at the World Championships. I think sometimes winning it is harder than the Olympics, so that is the next target. Neeraj Chopra said, ‘The way I am getting welcome and respect on my return to the country, it seems that I have also done something for the country.’





