tokyo-olympics-golden-boy-neeraj-chopra-and-bronze-medal-winner-bajrang-punia-to-get-crores-of-prizes-from-haryana-government-Golden boy Neeraj Chopra and bronze medalist Bajrang Punia But there will be crores of rain, Haryana government announced

Javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra has made the country proud in the Tokyo Olympics. While creating history, he has done such a feat which was never done in 121 years. Neeraj has won the first gold for India in this Olympics as well as won the first medal for India in the track and field event in Olympic history. After his achievement, the Haryana government has announced a reward of crores for him.

Neeraj Chopra, a resident of Panipat, is posted as Naib Subedar in the Indian Army. He has raised the name of the country as well as the country’s army by performing historically in the Olympics. After achieving this feat, the Haryana government has announced a cash prize of Rs 6 crore to him.

Apart from this, they will also be given a first class job by the government. At the same time, the government has also decided to honor all the medal winners of the state on August 13. Center for Excellence of Athletics will also be set up in Panchkula by the government.

Crores of rupees will also rain on Bajrang Punia

The Haryana government has also decided to give a prize money of Rs 2.50 crore to Bronze medalist Indian wrestler Bajrang Punia and a job in the government and a plot of HSVP at concessional rate. Along with this, an indoor stadium equipped with modern facilities will also be built in Khudan village of Bajrang Punia.

On winning the bronze medal in the Olympics, we @BajrangPunia Along with prize money of 2.50 crores, it has been decided to give a job in the government and a plot of HSVP at concessional rate. Along with this, an indoor stadium equipped with modern facilities will also be built in village Khudan of Bajrang Punia. https://t.co/fIjFjpu7Nu — Manohar Lal (@mlkhattar) August 7, 2021

Significantly, India has given the best performance in the Tokyo Olympics. The biggest contribution in this is the gold medalist Neeraj Chopra. Apart from him, Haryana’s wrestler Bajrang Punia also added a fourth bronze to India’s medal tally by winning the bronze medal on the last day. In this entire Olympics, many players of Haryana have spread their glory.

Earlier, Wrestler Ravi Dahiya had brought glory to the country by winning the silver medal. On the other hand, Indian women’s hockey team captain Rani Rampal and goalkeeper Savita Poonia also made a lot of headlines.





