tokyo olympics gujarat diamond trader savji dholakia announce reward house car for indian woman hockey team each player

Surat-based diamond merchant Savji Dholakia, known for giving expensive gifts like flats and Mercedes to his employees, is in the limelight this time due to the Tokyo Olympics. He has announced to give houses and cars to the players of India’s women’s hockey team. He announced this via Twitter. After this people asked him to remove the condition from his announcement.

In fact, Savji Dholakia made a series of tweets in this regard in both English and Hindi languages. She wrote in an English language tweet, ‘I am very happy to announce that HK Group has decided to honor the players of the Women’s Hockey team. We will give financial assistance of Rs 11 lakh to every sportsperson who wants to build their dream home.

He wrote in another tweet, ‘The players who have houses, if they return home with a medal, then the group has decided to give them a brand new car worth Rs 5 lakh. Our girls are making history every step of the way in Tokyo 2020. We have reached the semi-finals after beating Australia for the first time. This is our humble effort to boost the morale of the players.

In a tweet made in Hindi language, she wrote, ‘I am very happy to announce that if they win the final match, Hari Krishna Group will provide a house or a new car of Rs. Financial assistance is desperately needed. Our girls are creating history with every step in the Tokyo Olympics.

On this tweet itself, people are talking about removing the condition of winning the final match. Anyway, the Indian women’s hockey team has lost the semi-finals. He now has to face Britain for the bronze medal.

@RRVerma97907517 wrote, ‘My only request to Dholakia sahib is to help the girls of hockey team unconditionally. If the girls won bronze instead of gold, would you help out? Will all their hard work go in vain? Rest as you wish.’

@IamRituKataria wrote, ‘Excellent, but you put the condition wrong. He has brought great honor to the country even now. Whether winning or not, financially weak players should be helped in any situation. By going beyond so many difficulties, she is bringing light to the name of the country.

@nkaushik183 wrote, ‘If you want to cooperate with someone, then don’t look victory or defeat, when you have made up your mind that if you want to do something, then say victory or defeat / daughters home and car.’

Savji Dholakia also told through a tweet that Indian-American doctor Kamlesh Dave has also talked about giving an incentive of one lakh rupees to every winning player.

He wrote in the tweet, ‘After our announcement of financial incentives to the Indian Women’s Hockey Team, many people are coming forward to help the players who have brought laurels to the country.’

In the next tweet, he wrote, ‘Dr. Kamlesh Dave, my brother’s friend from America, has decided to give an incentive of one lakh rupees to each winning player to encourage the players.’

He wrote, ‘I express my heartfelt thanks to the Indians living in America for encouraging Indian players. This will not only boost the morale of our players, but will also help them perform better in the upcoming competitions.

He wrote, ‘This is a way to recognize the talent of our country and empower them. We are all getting inspiration from them and surely the whole of India can take inspiration from them. Jai Hind!’ She has also tagged her tweet to hockeyindia, IndianHockeyTeam, Tokyo2020, WomenHockey and womenempowerment.





