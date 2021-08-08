Tokyo Olympics india second mary kom lovlina borgohain reaches boxing quarters Muhammad Ali Indian Fan one win away to medal

Indian boxer Lovlina Borgohain (69kg), who is competing for the first time in the Olympics, made it to the quarter-finals by defeating German veteran Nedin Apetz in a hard-fought match in Tokyo on Tuesday, July 27, 2021. Now she is just one step away from becoming the second Mary Kom of the country. Their quarter-final match is to be held on July 30. If she wins, she will become the second woman boxer in the country after MC Mary Kom to win an Olympic medal in boxing.

Mary Kom won a bronze medal at the 2012 London Olympics. The medal is confirmed once you reach the semi-finals in boxing. Both the players who lose the semi-finals get bronze medals. At the same time, both the players who win the semi-finals fight for the gold and silver medals in the final. On July 27 at the Tokyo Olympics, only one Indian boxer, Lovlina Borgohain, entered the ring. In the pre-quarterfinals, Lovlina defeated 12-year-old Nedin Apetz 3-2. This is the first Olympics for both the players. With this, Lovlina became the first player from India’s nine-man squad to make it to the last eight.

Lovlina had said before leaving for Tokyo for the Olympics, if someone wins a medal in the national championship, people soon forget it, but everyone always remembers winning an Olympic medal. My aim is to win a medal for the country in the Olympics. Lovlina, 23, is now just one win away from that never-forgettable medal.

Lovlina had said in an interview that she took up the sport of boxing after being influenced by Mohammad Ali. His father Tiken Borgohain once brought sweets from the market wrapped in newspaper. In that newspaper clipping was printed about Muhammad Ali. He asked the father about Muhammad Ali. Since then she started dreaming of making a career in boxing.

Tension ensued between Lovlina and Aapetz

Talking about the match between Lovlina and Aapetz, the Indian boxer showed great spirit in a tense match. Lovlina managed to register the win by a very close margin. Lovlina won all three rounds by fractured decisions. The 35-year-old Apetz, Germany’s first female boxer to qualify for an Olympic boxing event, is a two-time World Championships bronze medalist and former European champion.

National women’s coach Mohammad Ali Qamar told PTI, “There was no point in being too aggressive, Lovlina is smart enough to hit back and score points.” Lovlina is a two-time bronze medalist at the World Championships and a one-time Asian Championships bronze medalist. She will next take on Nien Chin Chen of Chinese Taipei on July 30. Nien Chin Chen is a former world champion. Chen has been seeded fourth at the Tokyo Olympics.

Lovlina had lost 1-4 to Chen in the 2018 World Cup semi-final. A win in the quarterfinals will ensure Lovlina a medal for India. Chen is the silver medalist of the 2019 Asian Championships. She defeated Angela Karini of Italy 3-2 in the pre-quarterfinals.

Assam’s Lovlina showed an aggressive game in the opening round. After that, changing the strategy, decided to wait. This strategy worked. However, the German boxer troubled Lovlina several times with her precise punches.

Lovlina kept her upper hand a bit heavy with powerful punches from the left hand. Ali Qamar said, ‘Lovelina made good use of her brain. Initially, when Lovlina was on the attack, she was also getting punched. After that we asked him to play counter attack and keep his guard up.

Appetz is a big name in the boxing world of Germany. She is pursuing her PhD in Neuroscience. He took a break from his PhD for a year to prepare for the Olympics. He qualified for the Olympics last year by making it to the semi-finals of the European qualification tournament.

Asian champion Pooja Rani (75kg) will take on young Algerian boxer Ichrak Chaib on Wednesday. Thirty-year-old Pooja is making her Olympic debut.





