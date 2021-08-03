Tokyo Olympics India won total 31 medals now 8 gold medal out of 9 in hockey only 2012 London Olympics record may be broken in Tokyo – India has a total of 32 medals, eight out of nine gold in hockey alone; London’s record may be broken this time

India has so far confirmed 4 medals in Tokyo Olympics. Apart from this, the hopes of winning bronze medals in men’s and women’s hockey are still alive. Wrestler Deepak Poonia and women’s wrestler Anshu Malik can also win bronze medals.

Actually, Deepak Poonia has reached the semi-finals of the 86 kg weight category. Now even if he loses in the semi-finals, he will still get another chance to win the bronze medal. He will have to confront the wrestler who reaches him under the rules of repechage.

Anshu Malik lost in the first round, but has got a chance to win a bronze medal under the repechage. Repechage in wrestling has always been very fortunate for India at the Olympics. So far, India has got three bronze medals in the Olympics only through repechage.

Neeraj Chopra’s spear can also create history. He has reached the final of javelin throw and is just a few steps away from a medal. Wrestlers Bajrang Punia, Vinesh Phogat and golfer Aditi Ashok will also try to listen to the national anthem on the podium. If this happens, India will create history in Tokyo. He will cross the double figure for the first time in the Olympics.

India is currently ranked 65th in the medal tally of Tokyo Olympics. He has so far won one silver and two bronze medals. Ravi Dahiya has reached the final of his event. Due to this, another medal of India has been confirmed.

India now has a total of 32 medals in the Olympics. India won a total of 28 medals before the Tokyo Olympics. In this Olympics, he has won 3 medals, while one has been confirmed. In this way he has 32 medals in his account.

Of these, there are nine gold medals. He has won seven silver medals and 12 bronze medals. India’s men’s hockey team has won eight gold medals. So far only one Indian i.e. Abhinav Bindra has won the gold medal in the private event.

Abhinav Bindra achieved this feat at the 2008 Beijing Olympics. This time the countrymen are expecting gold medals from javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra, wrestlers Bajrang Punia, Ravi Dahiya and Vinesh Phogat.

Talking about the best Olympic campaign for India, it was the 2012 London Olympics. India won a total of 6 medals in the London Olympics. India has now four medals confirmed in Tokyo. In such a situation, India can break the record of London.

India won two silver and 4 bronze medals in the London Olympics. Prior to that, India had won one gold and two bronze medals at the 2008 Beijing Olympics. In the Rio Olympics (2016), India could win only two medals.

One of the world’s greatest badminton players PV Sindhu won silver and wrestler Sakshi Malik won bronze at the Rio Olympics. India had won two medals each in the 1952 Helsinki and 1900 Paris Olympics.

India has participated in 24 Olympics so far. Out of this, he has not won a single medal in six Olympics. India did not win a single medal in the Olympic Games held in 1920, 1924, 1976, 1984, 1988 and 1992.

The Modern Olympic Games have been held since 1896. Since then the world has seen countries like America, Soviet Union, Britain, China, France, Germany, Italy and Japan as superpowers.





