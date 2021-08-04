Tokyo Olympics Jessica Fox australia condom repair kayak winning Gold medal Watch Video Australian Athlete how Uses Condom – Tokyo 2020

The condoms that were distributed among the players in the Olympic Games Village came in handy for an Australian athlete. Australian canoeist Jessica Fox, 27, used condom rubber to fix her boat. With its help, she not only took part in the event, but also won the gold medal in the women’s C1 canoe slalom event.

Before the competition, Jessica Fox was seen putting a condom in one corner of her kayak. He used a condom to fix the carbon fiber on the front end of the damaged kayak. Let us tell you that the organizers of Tokyo Olympics have distributed about one lakh 60 thousand condoms among the players. In a video posted to Instagram, Fox explained how condoms helped fix their boat.

Fox has won a bronze medal in the women’s kayak slalom and a gold medal in canoeing slalom at the Tokyo Olympics. Jessica Fox is the world’s top-ranked sailor in canoeing and kayaking. She is the first woman in Olympic history to win a canoeing slalom race.

Jessica Fox also posted a video in this regard on Tiktok. He wrote in the caption of his video, ‘Bet you never knew condoms could be used to repair kayaks. Know how Kayakar uses condoms.

Jessica Fox also won medals at the Rio Olympics and the London Olympics. Jessica won silver at the 2012 London Olympics and bronze at the 2016 Rio Olympics. Fox reveals how stretchable and strong a condom is, so it works best. Check out the video here:

When it comes to actually looking for condoms, it’s not that hard for Jessica Fox as organizers in Tokyo have distributed nearly 160,000 condoms to athletes attending the Olympic Games. However, they are not for use in the Olympic Games Village, but to create awareness about HIV/AIDS.





