Tokyo Olympics Live Updates: U.S. vs Serbia in Women’s Basketball Semifinal



Current time in Tokyo: Aug. 6, 3:22 p.m.

Brittney Griner of the United States during her team’s quarterfinal match against Australia on Wednesday. Credit… James Hill for The New York Times TOKYO — The U.S. women’s basketball juggernaut rolled over Serbia, 79-59, and will make their 11th appearance in an Olympic final against either France or Japan on Sunday. Brittney Griner led the scoring with 15 points and 12 rebounds, while Chelsea Gray had 14 points and Breanna Stewart had 12. The United States, with a coterie of W.N.B.A. stars, had stomped past Nigeria, Japan, France and, in a quarterfinal game, Australia, always with comfortable margins. Basketball: Women’s Semifinal

Final T Serbia 12 11 16 20 59 United States

25 16 17 21 79 With an Olympic winning streak of 54 consecutive games, the U.S. women are favored to win gold, and it hasn’t looked like teams have an answer for their versatile offense and defense. They lead the tournament in scoring, assists and field goal percentage — and also in star power with the likes of Bird, A’ja Wilson and Diana Taurasi. Serbia, though, was not considered a doormat. They had a comeback win over China in the quarterfinals and are the reigning Eurobasket champions; they are noted for a grinding if not flashy offense and a tough defense. Jelena Brooks leads the team in scoring with 13.5 points per game. Yvonne Anderson, a U.S.-born player with Serbian citizenship, had the most points for Serbia with 15 and two rebounds.

Latest Medal Count

› Total United States 30 35 27 92 China 34 24 16 74 Russian Olympic Committee 16 22 21 59 Britain 16 18 18 52 Japan 22 10 15 47

April Ross, left, and Alix Klineman of the United States won the gold medal match against Australia on Friday. Credit… Doug Mills/The New York Times TOKYO — Just four years after making the transition to beach volleyball, Alix Klineman of the United States won the gold medal on Friday with her partner April Ross, who took home her third Olympic medal. The Americans won, 21-15, 21-16 over Mariafe Artacho del Solar and Taliqua Clancy of Australia on a blisteringly hot day at Shiokaze Park. The Australians particularly struggled to win points on their serve: An American dig, set and spike always seemed to be waiting for them. Australia – United States – When Ross won her last Olympic medal with Kerri Walsh Jennings in 2016, Klineman didn’t even play beach volleyball. She was a professional indoor volleyball player, playing internationally for teams in Italy and Brazil. In 2017, Klineman envisioned a future in beach volleyball and dreamed of the Olympics. She began to study the craft. Ross, a two-time Olympic medalist, was watching. She saw potential with Klineman, 31, citing a list of attributes: her physicality, work ethic, intelligence and intensity, to start. “Alix did study the game more than anyone else I’ve ever known,” said Ross, 39. “She’d go home and watch a ton of video, and I’d be like, ‘Well, I’ve got to go home and watch video, too.’” Without fans in the stands in Tokyo, it was easier to catch the pair’s enthusiasm and communication in the stadium. If there was no cheering, they would make up for it by encouraging each other even louder on their way to the gold. “I just can’t believe it,” Klineman said minutes after they earned their spot in the final. “It’s the most amazing feeling. You know, we dreamed of this, and this is what we worked for every single day. But just because you work for it, and just because you do everything you can, doesn’t mean that it happens.” They had an extraordinary run at the Tokyo Olympics, winning gold without dropping a set in any of their four matches in sweltering heat. The dominance was the payoff for Klineman’s transition to a new sport and Ross’s bet on a new player. “When you’re working for something like this, you need someone who is going to work their butt off every day,” Ross said. “And I knew she was coming out to the beach to make the Olympics. And I knew taking such a risk for herself was a motivating factor.” “It all held up,” she said, looking up to Klineman, who is 6 feet 5 inches tall. For Ross, the gold medal is the culmination of a career that at times was lost in the long shadow of the greatest U.S. beach volleyball players, Walsh Jennings and Misty May-Treanor, the gold medalists in 2004, 2008 and 2012. In her first Olympic trip, Ross won silver in 2012 with Jennifer Kessy, losing the final to the legendary duo. When May-Treanor retired, Ross joined forces with Walsh Jennings to win bronze in 2016. Now she has the full set.

A semifinal heat for the women’s 4×100-meter relay on Thursday. Credit… James Hill for The New York Times TOKYO — The American women’s basketball and volleyball teams have advanced to the semifinals. And standing in the way of gold medal chances for both teams on Friday is Serbia. The volleyball semifinal starts at 1 p.m. Tokyo time (midnight Eastern), with the basketball game 40 minutes later. On the track, the races include the women’s 400 meters and 1,500 meters — with Sifan Hassan of the Netherlands continuing her bid for a 1,500-5,000-10,000 triple — and the men’s 5,000 on Friday night (Friday morning U.S. time). The finals of both 4×100-meter relays will also be run. While the U.S. women made the final, the men missed out, again, because of poor baton-passing in the heats. The women’s soccer gold medal game on Friday morning (Thursday night in the U.S.) pits Sweden against Canada. And the 50-kilometer race walkers will get their start at 5:30 a.m. Tokyo time, to avoid the worst of the heat.

The Belarusian sprinter Kristina Timanovskaya was offered asylum in Poland after resisting attempts by her coaches to force her back to her home country. Credit… Hannibal Hanschke/Reuters TOKYO — Two coaches involved in the attempt to force an Olympic athlete home to Belarus against her will have been stripped of their credentials and expelled from the Olympic Village, Games organizers said Friday. The case of the 200-meter specialist Kristina Timanovskaya, 24, briefly turned the Tokyo Games into the center of a major diplomatic conflict when Timanovskaya sought sanctuary from the police at Narita International Airport. Timanovskaya, who is now in Poland, said she had been “kidnapped” after writing an Instagram post criticizing the Belarusian athletic federation’s preparations for the Olympics. The International Olympic Committee had come under pressure over the slow progress of its investigation into the matter until, on Friday, the organization announced in a Twitter post that it had asked the coaches, Artur Shimak and Yuri Moisevich, to leave the Olympic Games. “They will be offered an opportunity to be heard,” the post said, noting that the investigation was continuing. Timanovskaya complained in her video that her coaches had registered her for an event she hadn’t trained for, the 4×400-meter relay, because they had failed to conduct enough antidoping tests on other athletes. In an interview with The New York Times this week, Timanovskaya named Moisevich, the head coach of the Belarusian national team, and Shimak, the deputy director of the Belarusian Republican Track and Field Training Center, as central players in the attempt to remove her from Tokyo. She said the two men had come to her room at the Olympic Village to persuade her to recant the complaints she had made in her Instagram post and to go home. The order, they said, came from higher-ranking officials. “Put aside your pride,” Moisevich can be heard saying on a partial recording Timanovskaya made of the conversation. “Your pride will tell you: ‘Don’t do it. You’ve got to be kidding.’ And it will start pulling you into the devil’s vortex and twisting you.” He adds, “That’s how suicide cases end up, unfortunately.” Timanovskaya can be heard crying on the tape. At other times she sounds defiant, refusing to believe that if she were to acquiesce and return home, she would be able to continue her athletic career. The chairman of the Belarus Olympic committee is the eldest son of Aleksandr G. Lukashenko, the strongman leader who has held power in the country for 27 years. He has long sought to stifle any dissent, through measures including a brutal crackdown that began a year ago after a disputed presidential election. Targets of the crackdown also included a number of athletes, leading to the I.O.C.’s decision in December to bar the Lukashenkos from attending the Tokyo Games.

Allyson Felix shares the distinction of most decorated female Olympian in track and field with the Jamaican sprinter Merlene Ottey. She may achieve new milestones at the Tokyo Games. Credit… Hiroko Masuike/The New York Times At a Summer Olympics where almost nothing is recognizable, Allyson Felix’s presence feels especially familiar, almost comforting. It’s the Summer Games, so of course Felix is running for a gold medal on the track. She made her debut as an 18-year-old representing the United States at the 2004 Athens Games and has barely stepped off the gas since: She took home one medal from Athens, two from Beijing in 2008, three from London in 2012 and three from Rio de Janeiro in 2016. She also has 19 world championship medals. Felix’s nine Olympic medals (six golds and three silvers) have her tied with the Jamaican sprinter Merlene Ottey as the most decorated female Olympian in track and field. Should she bring home a 10th Olympic medal on Friday in the 400-meter final — and even an 11th on Saturday in the 4×400-meter relay — she would match or surpass Carl Lewis, who has 10, as the most decorated American athlete in track and field. (Paavo Nurmi of Finland, with 12, has the most Olympic medals in the sport overall.) For a time, there was no guarantee that Felix, 35, would get to the start line for these Games. In November 2018, she gave birth to her daughter, Camryn, in an emergency cesarean section at 32 weeks. Felix had severe pre-eclampsia, which put her and her daughter’s lives at risk. Camryn remained in the neonatal intensive care unit for weeks. “There are a lot of moments where I was doubtful,” Felix said after qualifying for Friday’s 400-meter final, coming in second behind Stephenie Ann McPherson of Jamaica for automatic qualification. Felix’s fight to get to these Games included a visit to Congress and a break with her sponsor. Her fight hasn’t wavered. She arrived in Tokyo with the same hunger she has had since she first appeared on the global stage. But now she is also a mother, an activist and an entrepreneur who just started her own shoe brand, Saysh.

The U.S. team entered a mostly empty Olympic Stadium during the opening ceremony. Credit… Doug Mills/The New York Times In NBCUniversal’s stewardship of the Tokyo Olympics broadcast, the coronavirus pandemic has been the greatest challenge for the company, which paid more than $1 billion to run 7,000 hours of Games coverage across two broadcast networks, six cable channels and a fledgling streaming platform, Peacock. The ratings have been a disappointment, averaging 16.8 million viewers a night through Tuesday, a steep drop from the 29 million who tuned in through the same day of the Rio de Janeiro Olympics in 2016. NBCUniversal has offered to make up for the smaller-than-expected television audience by offering free ads to some companies that bought commercial time during the Games, according to four people with knowledge of the matter, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss negotiations. The opening ceremony set a downbeat tone. Instead of the usual pageant of athletes smiling and waving to the crowd, there was a procession of participants walking through a mostly empty Tokyo Olympic Stadium, all wearing masks to protect against the spread of Covid-19 as a new variant raged. The live morning broadcast and prime-time replay drew the lowest ratings for an opening ceremony in 33 years, with just under 17 million viewers. The high came Sunday, July 25, when a little more than 20 million people tuned in. The absence or early exits of popular athletes from some events, including the gymnast Simone Biles, the runner Sha’Carri Richardson, the tennis champion Naomi Osaka and the basketball star LeBron James, further dimmed expectations. And in a constant reminder of the coronavirus, on-air correspondents have been masked as they keep their distance from athletes. “We turn to the Olympics as an escape, as this fun, uplifting experience, and certainly there have been moments like that,” said Jen Chaney, a television critic for Vulture. “But more than anything, watching this year has shown the wounds that we’re dealing with.”

The United States celebrated after Megan Rapinoe scored in what might have been her final game in a major tournament. Credit… Doug Mills/The New York Times KASHIMA, Japan — It could not, even at the end, even when they were nearly across the line, be easy. Not this year. The U.S. women’s soccer team came to Japan in search of gold. It is the prize the team always expects, the one it always believes it deserves. This time, though, the opponents were better, the connections weren’t there, and neither were the results. Until Thursday, when they needed one last win, one last stand, in the bronze medal game to make something out of what could have been nothing. – Australia – United States The medal arrived in due course, delivered with a 4-3 victory powered by two of the team’s oldest players, Megan Rapinoe and Carli Lloyd, who both scored two goals in what might have been their final game in a major tournament. “It’s obviously not the type of medal we wanted,” Rapinoe had said. But she made sure they got it anyway. The Americans had expected to win gold in this tournament, but they said they would play hard for bronze. Credit… Doug Mills/The New York Times Even at the end, it did not go easily. Australia proved to be a determined opponent and made the United States fight to the last minute, scoring twice in the final 40 minutes after falling behind 4-1. The Americans even played the final four minutes with 10 players, out of substitutes and having watched Alex Morgan limp off after a collision. But the job got done. “You can’t win them all,” Lloyd had said after a semifinal defeat ended her team’s hope for another Olympic championship. “This was my eighth tournament, and they’ve all had a different story line. They’ve all started and finished in a different fashion. Some have been pretty, some have been ugly, some we’ve just scraped by. This one we didn’t get by.”

TOKYO — On the track, the low point for the United States on Thursday was bungling a handoff in the men’s 4×100 relay and failing to qualify for the finals. It was the fourth straight Olympics that the men’s team has had baton problems; it hasn’t won a medal in the event since 2004 or a gold since 2000. Katie Nageotte of the United States won the gold medal in the women’s pole vault, and Steven Gardiner of the Bahamas won the men’s 400 meters. In the 110-meter high hurdles, Hansle Parchment of Jamaica upset the world champion Grant Holloway of the United States. The shot-put ended with the same three medalists in the same order as in 2016: Ryan Crouser and Joe Kovacs of the United States and Tom Walsh of New Zealand. The U.S. men’s basketball team trailed at the half but blew open the game in the third quarter to beat Australia, 97-78, and advance to the final. Kevin Durant had 23 points. The U.S. women’s soccer team rebounded from a semifinal disappointment with a 4-3 victory over Australia in the bronze medal game. Megan Rapinoe and Carli Lloyd had two goals each in what might have been their final game in a major tournament. The gold medal match between Canada and Sweden was rescheduled to Friday evening in Yokohama from Friday morning in Tokyo after teams expressed concerns about the heat. Nevin Harrison, 19, was the only American sprint canoer or kayaker to qualify for the Games, but she won the gold medal in the 200 meters. David Taylor won the second gold medal in wrestling for the United States at these Games. Florian Wellbrock of Germany won the marathon swim event, in a hot, murky, polluted bay. The U.S. baseball team beat South Korea, 7-2, and advances to go for gold against Japan.