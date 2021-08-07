tokyo-olympics-mirabai-chanu-started-with-silver-and-neeraj-chopra-ended-with-gold-full-journey-of-india-in-olympics-video Finally, 13 years later, the national anthem played at the Olympics; Watch Video

India’s historic journey in the Tokyo Olympics came to an end on Saturday. India has won 7 medals in this Olympics, including a historic gold medal. In this Olympics for India, where weightlifter Mirabai Chanu won the silver medal on the first day, Neeraj Chopra won the gold medal for India on the last day.

Let us tell you that tomorrow i.e. on August 8, the closing ceremony is to be held in the Tokyo Olympics. Bronze medal winning wrestler Bajrang Punia will be the flag bearer of India in the closing ceremony. This has become India’s best ever performance in the 121 year history of the Olympics. Earlier, India had won 6 medals in the 2012 London Olympics.

These are the heroes of Tokyo?

On the first day for India in Tokyo, India started off brilliantly with a silver medal by weightlifter Mirabai Chanu. After this, the shooters and archers disappointed but boxer Lovlina Borgohain won the bronze and gave the country the second medal. Then Indian wrestler Ravi Dahiya also gave the country a second silver medal in Tokyo.

‘I thank each and every Indian for the support and love, I gave my 100% but unfortunately lost. I promise will do better and bring more laurels to the country in upcoming years’, Wrestler #Ravi_Kumar_Dahiya after winning #silver medal in #wrestling #Olympics @Inkhabar @NewsX pic.twitter.com/F9f7ZHRvIs — AISHVARYA JAIN (@aishvaryjain) August 5, 2021

Then it was the field event where shuttler PV Sindhu and the Indian men’s hockey team won the bronze medal for the country. Then today, on the last day, Bajrang Punia won the first bronze medal, after that the history was created, whose architect was Neeraj Chopra. He threw such a spear with his golden arm that no one could leave him behind.

41 years wait is over ! History created!

What a match!

Golden moment for Indian #Hockey.

Many congratulations to Indian Men’s Hockey Team for grabbing the #bronze medal at #Tokyo2020.

Too proud!#Olympics #Cheer4India #shreejesh @manpreetpawar07 pic.twitter.com/qYVYYExIqq — Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) August 5, 2021

Bronze medal for Bajrang Punia in men’s 65 kg wrestling for India#BajrangPunia pic.twitter.com/edQyYGhYAi — Aaryan (@unoffensivebrat) August 7, 2021

India today got the gold medal in the Olympic Games after 13 years. After 2008, that moment came once again in 2021 when the Indian national anthem was played in the sports village in Tokyo. Seeing this moment, the eyes of crores of Indians became moist.

Neeraj Chopra, who is serving the @adgpi has brought glory to the nation & scripted his name in history by winning India’s first Olympic Gold in athletics. It’s our honor to announce a special cash reward of Rs. 2 Cr for him. A proud moment for all Indians & our Armed Forces. pic.twitter.com/oGqgJbMKuq — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) August 7, 2021

India got 10th gold

Neeraj Chopra has given India the 10th gold medal in Olympic history by winning the gold medal today. Earlier, India had got 8 gold in the team event and one gold in the singles event. India has won 8 gold in hockey in 1928, 1932, 1936, 1948, 1952, 1956, 1964, 1980 and one gold in shooting in 2008.

Neeraj Chopra has won the second gold for India in the singles event. Before him, Abhinav Bindra won the gold medal in the Beijing Olympics. India has achieved its best performance in 121 years since the 1900 Paris Olympics.





