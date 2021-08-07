tokyo-olympics-neeraj-chopra-dedicates-his-gold-medal-to-milkha-singh-and-other-veteran-athletes-including-pt-usha-Neeraj Chopra dedicated his gold to Milkha Singh, said- ‘ Will be happy to see you from heaven’

Neeraj Chopra has immortalized his name on the pages of history by winning the first athletics medal or gold medal for India in the Tokyo Olympics for India. Along with this, he has dedicated his medal to the great athlete of the country and the world, Milkha Singh.

India’s legendary sprinter Milkha Singh, popularly known as the Flying Sikh, had a dream that India would get a medal in athletics in the Olympics. This dream could not be fulfilled while he was alive, but today Neeraj Chopra has fulfilled his dream. Along with this, he has also dedicated his gold medal to the late Milkha Singh.

‘They will be happy to see me from heaven’

After winning India’s first medal in track and field in Tokyo, gold athlete Neeraj Chopra said, ‘I dedicate my gold medal to the great Milkha Singh. They must be looking at me from heaven and they will be happy to see me. I wanted to meet Milkha Singh with a medal.

Dedicated to all the legendary Indian athletes

Neeraj Chopra has made a place in the heart of every Indian by winning the gold medal. At the same time, after winning the medal, he also did something that has made everyone a fan of his personality. After winning the gold in Tokyo Olympics, Neeraj dedicated it to the athletes, including the flying fairy PT Usha, who came close to winning an Olympic medal but did not win.

It is noteworthy that Milkha Singh died recently on June 18 after being infected with Corona. He participated in the 1956 Melbourne Olympics, 1960 Rome Olympics and 1964 Tokyo Olympics, but never won a medal.

He often wished that an Indian athlete would win gold in athletics. A video of which is also becoming very viral on social media. Today this dream of Flying Sikh has been fulfilled by the son of the country, Neeraj Chopra. Surely wherever Milkha Singh is, he must be happy to see it.





