Tokyo Olympics: Vandana Kataria breaks down as she hugs her mother on arrival at her residence in Haridwar

Vandana Kataria, the striker of the Indian women’s hockey team, who created history in the Olympic Games, returned to her home after a year and a half. As soon as Vandana met her mother, she got emotional and hugged her and started crying.

As soon as Vandana reached Haridwar on Wednesday, thousands of people were present at the airport to see her. Vandana was warmly welcomed from the airport to the house. Celebrations were held all along the way and slogans were raised in their applause. It was no less than a dream for Vandana, who scored a hat-trick in an Olympic hockey match. At the same time, the district administration also organized an event at Roshnabad Sports Stadium to welcome Kataria.

From Jolly Grant Airport to Roshnabad, through whichever way Vandana’s convoy passed, Vandana was welcomed by common and special people at many places. Vandana, who returned to her home after one and a half years, looked very emotional after meeting her mother. She hugged him and started crying.

#WATCH | Indian women hockey player & hat-trick scorer in Tokyo Olympics, Vandana Kataria breaks down as she hugs her mother on arrival at their residence in Haridwar, Uttarakhand pic.twitter.com/RuqCKDXWoR — ANI (@ANI) August 11, 2021

His father passed away two months ago. Then she did not come home due to the practice of the Olympic Games. Reaching his village Tirthanagari, he said, ‘We were very close to the medal, could not win the medal, but we have won the hearts of the people in India. Indian team will definitely win gold medal in coming time.

When Vandana was busy in practice, during that time her father got lost. Coming back and hugging his mother, he remembered his father’s dream. He said that the father always used to say that the daughter should come only with a medal. Vandana said that her team was completely broken after losing the first three matches of the Tokyo Olympics, but the positive motivation that started after that created a lot of energy in the team and in it. Vandan has scored the most goals for India in this Olympics.





