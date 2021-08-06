tokyo olympics vandana katariya 1st Indian women hockey player in olympics to hat trick in olympics

Indian women’s hockey team player Vandana Kataria created history on 31 July 2021 in Tokyo. He scored a hat-trick in the match against South Africa at the Tokyo Olympics. She has become the first Indian female player to score a hat-trick in hockey in the 125-year history of the Olympics.

Overall, after 1984, an Indian has scored a hat-trick in the Olympics for the first time. Before this, the last time men’s hockey player Vineet Sharma hit a hat-trick in the 1984 Olympics. Vineet then achieved this feat in the match against Malaysia. India won that match 3-1. This is the overall 32nd hat-trick of Indian hockey in the Games’ Mahakumbh i.e. Olympics. Out of these 32, 7 hat-tricks are in the name of Major Dhyan Chand.

Major Dhyan Chand has scored the most hat-tricks for India in hockey in Olympics. The first hat-trick was also scored by hockey magician Major Dhyan Chand. Balbir Singh’s number comes after him. Balbir Singh has done this feat 4 times.

Hockey had also given the country the first medal in the Olympics. Hockey India won gold in the 1928 Amsterdam Olympics. After that India won 6 consecutive gold medals in hockey till 1956.

In the year 1960, he had to be satisfied with the silver medal. After this he won gold medals in 1964, bronze medals in 1968 and 1972. In 1980, he won his 8th gold medal. However, since then India has not won any medal in hockey.

Vandana Kataria made India win like this

Striker Vandana Katariya’s historic hat-trick helped India beat lower-ranked South Africa 4-3 in a ‘do or die’ match to keep their hopes of entering the quarter-finals of the Tokyo Olympics alive. Vandana scored in the 4th, 17th and 49th minutes.

Neha Goyal scored a goal in the 32nd minute. Terrin Glasby (15th), captain Erin Hunter (30th) and Marijne Marais (39th) scored for South Africa. India went on to win the last two matches after losing the first three matches in the group stage.

The Indian camp will now have to pray whether Britain beat Ireland in the last pool match of Group A or play a draw. The top four teams from each pool will play the knockout stage. India had to win the match at any cost to stay in the competition. The Indians started building pressure from the very first minute. India got two penalty corners in the first two minutes of the match but drag-flicker Gurjit Kaur’s poor form continued.

India’s account was opened by Vandana in the fourth minute. He scored the goal by taking the ball from close range on a move made by Navneet Kaur from the right flank. Even after this, the Indians kept the pressure and launched several attacks on the South African goal. In the last moments of the first quarter, however, South Africa equalized on Glasby’s goal. In the second minute of the second quarter, Vandana again gave India the lead and scored a penalty corner. India got three more chances in this quarter but the goal could not be scored.

Like in the first quarter, India lost the lead just before half time. Hunter scored the equalizer on his team’s first penalty corner. In the second half, Neha scored in the second minute on the variation taken from the penalty corner. South Africa equalized once again on Marais’s goal. Vandana scored the fourth goal for India in the 49th minute.

Vandana could not reach her father’s death

Vandana Kataria, a resident of Roshanabad village in Bahadarabad block area, has worked very hard to make hockey her career along with studies. This is the reason that when her father died during the preparations for the Olympics, she could not reach her village. Vandana has paid tribute to her father after the achievement in Tokyo Olympics.

India’s 32 hat-tricks in Olympics so far

Major Dhyan Chand – 1928 Amsterdam Olympics – Against Austria

Feroz Khan – 1928 Amsterdam Olympics – Against Belgium

Major Dhyan Chand – 1928 Amsterdam Olympics – Against Denmark

Major Dhyan Chand – 1928 Amsterdam Olympics – Against Switzerland

Major Dhyan Chand – 1932 Los Angeles Olympics – Against Japan

Roop Singh – 1932 Los Angeles Olympics – Against Japan

Major Dhyan Chand – 1932 Los Angeles Olympics – Against America

Roop Singh – 1932 Los Angeles Olympics – Against America

Major Dhyan Chand – 1936 Berlin Olympics – Against Japan

Major Dhyan Chand – 1936 Berlin Olympics – Against France

Major Dhyan Chand – 1936 Berlin Olympics – Against Germany

Patrick Johnson – 1948 London Olympics – against Austria

Balbir Singh – 1948 London Olympics – Against Argentina

Balbir Singh – 1952 Helsinki Olympics – Against Britain

Balbir Singh – 1952 Helsinki Olympics – Against Netherlands

Balbir Singh – 1956 Melbourne Olympics – Against Afghanistan

Udham Singh Kullar – 1956 Melbourne Olympics – Against Afghanistan

Randhir Singh Gentle – 1956 Melbourne Olympics – Against Afghanistan

Udham Singh Kullar – 1956 Melbourne Olympics – Against USA

Hardayal Singh – 1956 Melbourne Olympics – Against USA

Gurdev Singh – 1956 Melbourne Olympics – Against USA

Pratipal Singh – 1960 Rome Olympics – against Denmark

Raghbir Bhola – 1960 Rome Olympics – against Denmark

Harbinder Singh – 1968 Mexico Olympics – against Mexico

Mukhbain Singh – 1972 Munich Olympics – Against Britain

Kulwant Singh – 1972 Munich Olympics – Against Mexico

Devinder Singh – 1972 Munich Olympics – against Tanzania

Vasudevan Baskaran – 1972 Munich Olympics – against Tanzania

Surinder Sodhi – 1972 Munich Olympics – Against Cuba

Vineet Sharma – 1984 Los Angeles Olympics – Against Malaysia





