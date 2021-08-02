Tokyo Olympics: What Happened on Monday

The best the World Cup-winning American women’s football team can do at these Games is now a bronze medal. The team lost to Canada 1-0 on Monday in the semi-finals. It was a measure of revenge for Canada, which lost a classic semi-final to the United States at the 2012 Games.

In the women’s floor practice event, American Jade Carey won the gold medal, the first in an individual event for American Carey having tripped in the vault final, losing a chance of medal.

Jasmine Camacho-Quinn of Puerto Rico won the women’s 100-meter hurdles, beating world record-holder Kendra Harrison of the United States. This was only Puerto Rico’s second Olympic gold medal, following Monica Puig’s victory in women’s tennis at the 2016 Games. It was Puerto Rico’s first gold on track and her second medal in this sport, after a bronze medal in the 400m hurdles for Javier Culson in 2012.

The US women’s basketball team finished a 3-0 group stage with a victory over France, who remained within 14 points and also advanced.