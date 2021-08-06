Tokyo Olympics: Youths pass casteist remarks at Indian hockey player Vandana Katariya’s kin, one arrested

Some people made casteist remarks on the family of Indian women’s hockey team forward player Vandana Kataria, who created history with her boldness and belligerence. Vandana’s family was threatened with death and a shameful act of bursting firecrackers outside their house after their semi-final loss to Argentina.

After this incident, police took action and arrested a hockey player. Police said that after registering an FIR, the main accused Vijaypal was arrested from Roshanabad Stadium and raids are being conducted in search of other accused. Haridwar Senior Superintendent of Police Senthil Avaudai Krishnaraj S. The police said that acting on the complaint of Vandana’s brother Chandrashekhar Kataria, the police have arrested one person while registering an FIR against other unknown accused including three named in the case.

According to a statement by Haridwar police, an FIR has been registered at SIDCUL police station against three accused Vijay Pal, Ankur Pal and Sumit Chauhan and other unidentified accused under IPC section 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) and SC/ST Act. Has been done.

At the same time, Sports Minister Arvind Pandey has instructed the District Magistrate and SSP of Haridwar to take strict action against those who misbehave with Vandana’s relatives. He has assured all possible help by talking to Vandana Kataria’s brother on the phone.

Vandana’s brother Chandrashekhar told Indian Express, “We saw 3-4 young boys bursting crackers and dancing outside our house. He said how do people of my caste play in the national team? He further said, ‘Our family is very scared as they have also threatened to kill us. We have lodged a complaint with the police giving full details of the matter.

Chandrashekhar further said, ‘Two of them are hockey players and they have enmity with us. But such behavior at the defeat of the national team at the Olympics is unacceptable. A case of sedition should be registered against them.





