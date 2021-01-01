Tokyo Paralympic Inauguration Ceremony: Watch Video Prime Minister Modi congratulates Indian troops on the start of Paralympic Games

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s love of sports is clear. He is seen encouraging players at every opportunity. When Indian athletes were entering the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic opening ceremony, Prime Minister Modi also witnessed this proud moment. He was greeted with a round of applause during Team India’s entry into Khelgaon on TV.

Sharing a video of the moment on Twitter, he wrote – Good luck to India! I sincerely hope that the Indian athletes participating in the Paralympics will give their 100% in the competition and inspire the people. We will tell you that even during the Tokyo Olympics, the Prime Minister welcomed the athletes by standing in the same manner as they entered.



The Indian athletes did their best in the Olympics, winning 7 medals, including one gold. The Prime Minister had also organized an event at his residence on the return of the athletes, in which he interacted with all the Olympians.

Tokyo Paralympic Opening Ceremony: Tricolor in hand, smile on face … Team India made a grand entry in the Paralympic Opening Ceremony.

It is noteworthy that in the inauguration ceremony, the Indian team under the leadership of Tech Chand marched to the sports village. He was walking proudly with the tricolor, while the other members were following him. Everyone wore a mask and had a tricolor in both hands.

