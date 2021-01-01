Tokyo Paralympic Opening Ceremony Live: A very special message to the world from an airport-like stage
‘Para Airport (Airport)’ – A platform was created for the ceremony as a symbol of diversity and inclusion. The festivities began with a video showing the strength of the para players.
A very special message to the world from a platform like the airport, like the grand opening of the Paralympics
