Tokyo Paralympics 2020: 3rd Indian team leaves for Tokyo Paralympics 2020 with 10 Para shooters

A third team of Indian athletes left for Tokyo on Monday to participate in the Paralympics. It includes 17 players, including 10 shooters and five archers. The Paralympics will be held from August 24 to September 5.According to the release, India sent its third and largest contingent for the Tokyo Paralympics on 23 August. The team, which left for Tokyo on Monday afternoon, consisted of 17 players, including 10 shooters and five archers.

According to him, the team consists of 11 coaches and support staff, including javelin thrower Ranjit Bhati and swimmer Suyash Jadhav. This time India is sending its largest contingent for the Tokyo Paralympic Games with 54 athletes. These players will compete in nine tournaments.



The PCI president hopes for the best

Deepa Malik, head of the Paralympic Committee of India (PCI), hopes that the country’s para athletes will make history with their best performances at the Tokyo Games starting on Tuesday.

Asked if she expects the best performance so far, Deepa said, “Of course I have high expectations. India is sending its biggest team so far this year. I am sure we will make history. This team is three times bigger than the previous team, 2016- In the four to five years between 2020, we have qualified for four more games.

Indian para players’ current performance boosted medal hopes

During a virtual press conference, Malik said, “The epidemic had affected him for two years, but despite that, the number of eligible players has increased significantly.” Deepa, the first Indian woman to win a medal in the Paralympics, said the numbers for the Indian squad looked good. He said, “Not only the qualifiers but also the players have got a lot of quotas based on the world rankings. The numbers look very good, the players have done very well in the selection test and there is a lot of hope given their current world rankings.

