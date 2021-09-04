Tokyo Paralympics Live Update: Tokyo Paralympics: Bhagat, Suhas, Krishna enter badminton finals; Manoj, young loser in semifinals; Tokyo Paralympic Badminton: Bhagat, Krishna, Suhas reach final, Manoj and Tarun lose in semifinals

Three Indian players, defending champions Pramod Bhagat, Krishna Nagar and Suhas Yathiraj, advanced to the finals of their respective categories in the Tokyo Paralympic men’s singles badminton on Saturday, but lost to Manoj Sarkar and Tarun Dhillon in the semifinals. Bhagat and Palak Kohli, the Indian mixed doubles pair, lost in the semi-finals of the SL3-SU5 category in badminton at the Paralympic Games. The pair will now challenge for the bronze medal.

Bhagat, 33, defeated world number one and Asian champion Desuke Fujihara of Japan 21-11, 21-16 in 36 minutes in the SL3 class. Badminton is being played for the first time in this year’s Paralympics, making Bhagat the first Indian to reach a gold medal match. He will face Britain’s Daniel Bethel. In the SL4 category, Noida District Magistrate Suhas defeated Freddy Setiawan of Indonesia 21-9, 21-15 in 31 minutes. He will now face top seed Lucas Mazur of France.



Boy wins gold at Tokyo Paralympics, celebrates at Manish Narwal’s home in Haryana

The second-seeded town defeated Britain’s Christine Combs 21-10, 21-11 in the semifinals of the SH6 class. He will now face Chu Man Kei of Hong Kong. In the second SL4 semifinal, Mazur defeated second seeded Indian Dhillon 21-16, 16-21, 21-18 in a close contest. Hisar’s 27-year-old Dhillon will face Setiwan for the bronze medal. Second seed Bethel defeated Manoj 21-8, 21-10. Manoj will now play Fujihara for the bronze medal.

Tokyo Paralympics: Haryana govt to give Rs 6 crore to Golden Boy Manish Narwal, Silver winner Singraj to get Rs 4 crore

In the SL3-SU5 event, Bhagat and Palak lost to Indonesia’s Harry Susanto and Lee Aktila 3-21, 15-21 last night. The Indian pair will take on Japan’s Desuke Fujihara and Akiko Sugino in the bronze medal playoffs on Sunday. Earlier, Bhagat won the men’s singles semifinals of the SL3 event. Half of the court is used in this classification, so Bhagat and Fujihara laid the long rail. Initially, Bhagat was trailing 2-4 but took an 11-8 lead till the break. After that, maintaining this momentum, won the first game with six points in a row. In the second game, he gave the opponent no chance.

Tokyo Paralympics: Golden day of Indian para-shooters in Tokyo, Manish Narwal wins gold and Sinharaj wins silver

After the match, Bhagat said, ‘It was a good match. He inspired me to take some good shots. I am happy to have reached the finals but the work is not done yet. At the age of five, his left leg was deformed by polio. He has won 45 international medals at the World Championships, including four golds. He has won two gold and one silver in the last eight years at the BWF World Championships. He won silver and bronze at the 2018 Para Asian Games.