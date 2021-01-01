Tokyo Paralympics Suhas Lee: Tokyo 2020 Paralympics: District Magistrates’ Responsibility, Practice till 1pm … Example is the story of Suhas LY who won a silver medal – ias suhas ly who won a silver medal in Tokyo Paralympics 2021

Noida

When a small ant carries grain on the walls

She slides a hundred times as she climbs the walls

The faith of the mind fills the veins with courage

Climb and fall, do not hesitate to climb

All his efforts are not in vain

Those who try do not give up

The poem written by poet Sohanlal Dwivedi has been proved by waving the tricolor at the Tokyo Paralympics today. Efforts to write history have resulted and Suhas LY, a supporter of Noida, has made history by hoisting the national flag of India on foreign soil. The success of an IAS officer in a world competition like the Paralympics has become an incredible article in history amidst bureaucratic protocol, the burden of government files and the responsibility of the district.

Suhas LY, District Magistrate, Gautam Budh Nagar, adjacent to Delhi, despite all government responsibilities, ready for the Paralympics and like the country’s flag, his story is a new saga of India’s sports culture. After overseeing the responsibilities of Gautam Buddha Nagar District Collector’s Office, development plans and government work throughout the day, Suhas used to practice for the Tokyo Paralympics at night.

Noida DM Suhas LY makes history in Tokyo, awards silver to country

Practice used to be until 1 p.m.

DM Suhas used to prepare with LY national badminton player Aditya Verma before going to Tokyo Paralympics. Aditya Verma is doing BA Honors from DU and plays from UP. Aditya said that he started playing practice matches with DM in May 2020. He used to practice at night at Noida Stadium. He said that sometimes it was 1 o’clock at night. He used to play practice matches with Suhas LY under the supervision of Indonesian badminton coach Duthri Gigi Beltama. Many times, when the court received a call from Lucknow or any other place for government work, Suhas would instruct the authorities from there.

I used to practice in the stadiums of Greater Noida

Two months before the Tokyo Paralympics, Pullela Gopichand started going to the badminton court in Greater Noida. Aditya said that the court of Gopichand is very big. This supports a lot in practice, according to international matches. He said that DM Saran has the ability to endure a lot. He is very strong in this match. There was 3 hours of continuous practice. For this, he used to eat a high protein diet before going to practice. During the match break he would take juice and fruit. The last round was very rigorous practice. As a result, both the opening matches of the Paralympics and the semi-finals were won by a wide margin. Though Suhas lost in the final, the way to the silver medal was clear for India.

Shuttler Lucas Mazur was given the title of Churshi

Suhas LY made history at the Tokyo Paralympics. He lost to top-seeded French shuttler Lucas Mazur 21-15, 17-21, 15-21 in the men’s singles SL4 on Sunday. Suhas won the first game 21-15. In the next two matches, he gave the opponents a bitter fight, but he lost the match. Lucas won the gold medal, winning both games 21-17 and 21-15. He is the first official in the country to have the opportunity to participate in the Paralympics and to win a silver medal. Suhas has previously won a bronze medal at the Uganda Para Badminton Championships and a men’s singles title at the Turkey International Badminton Championships.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated

Congratulating Suhas on his victory, PM Modi wrote in his tweet, ‘This is a wonderful mix of sport and service. Gautam Buddha Nagar District Magistrate Suhas Yatiraj has fulfilled the expectations of the entire country with his unprecedented sports performance. Congratulations on winning a silver medal in badminton and best wishes for a bright future.

Chief Minister Yogi also expressed happiness

Congratulating Suhas, Chief Minister Yogi said, ‘I wish him well. He has already won several medals. The great thing is that he did well in his job responsibilities as well as his success in the Paralympics.