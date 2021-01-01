Tollywood drug case: Enforcement Directorate interrogates southern superstar Ravi Teja in Hyderabad after Rana Daggubati
The Hyderabad Times tweeted about Ravi Teja
Ravi Teja reached the ED office today. The entire case was tweeted from the official Twitter account of the Hyderabad Times. In it, Tollywood drugs and money laundering readRaviTeja_offl came under investigation at the ED office. Ravi Teja is the sixth Tollywood personality to appear before ED. Actress Charmi Kaur, Rakul Preet Singh, Nandu and actor Rana have been interrogated since August 31.
Earlier, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) had questioned Telugu film director Puri Jagannath for about 10 hours. ED officials are said to have recorded the director’s statement and questioned him about some financial transactions. The drug racket was uncovered on July 2, 2017, when musician Calvin Mascarenhas and two others were arrested by Excise and drugs worth Rs 30 lakh were also seized from them.
On the work front, Ravi Teja was last seen in the movie ‘Crack’. The film was directed by Gopichand Malini. In this film, Ravi Teja played the role of a police officer. Shruti Haasan was opposite Ravi Teja in the film.
