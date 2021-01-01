Tollywood drug case: Enforcement Directorate interrogates southern superstar Ravi Teja in Hyderabad after Rana Daggubati

Tollywood superstar Ravi Teja on Thursday appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with a money laundering inquiry related to the 2017 drug case. Teja appeared before the probe agency for the second time. Ravi Teja appeared before the Special Investigation Team (SIT) set up by the Department of Prohibition and Excise, which uncovered a drug racket in 2017.

The names of 12 superstars, including ‘crack’ actor Ravi Teja, are involved in the whole affair. It also includes Rana Daggubati, Rakul Preet Singh, Charmi Kaur, Telugu film director Puri Jagannath and 12 big names from Tollywood. The actors involved in this whole affair are being questioned about the angle of money laundering.



The Hyderabad Times tweeted about Ravi Teja

Ravi Teja reached the ED office today. The entire case was tweeted from the official Twitter account of the Hyderabad Times. In it, Tollywood drugs and money laundering readRaviTeja_offl came under investigation at the ED office. Ravi Teja is the sixth Tollywood personality to appear before ED. Actress Charmi Kaur, Rakul Preet Singh, Nandu and actor Rana have been interrogated since August 31.

Earlier, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) had questioned Telugu film director Puri Jagannath for about 10 hours. ED officials are said to have recorded the director’s statement and questioned him about some financial transactions. The drug racket was uncovered on July 2, 2017, when musician Calvin Mascarenhas and two others were arrested by Excise and drugs worth Rs 30 lakh were also seized from them.

On the work front, Ravi Teja was last seen in the movie ‘Crack’. The film was directed by Gopichand Malini. In this film, Ravi Teja played the role of a police officer. Shruti Haasan was opposite Ravi Teja in the film.

Drug case: ED interrogates Rana Daggubati for 7 hours, surrounds police

Drugs case: Rakulpreet Singh reaches ED office, inquires into 4-year-old drug case

Drugs case: ED interrogates several actors including Rakulpreet, Rana Daggubati, 12 others

Salman Khan buys Ravi Teja’s film rights! Back to Back 7 will rock big movies